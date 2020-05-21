Industrial Emission Control Systems Market is projected to gain significant value by 2023

Industrial Emission Control Systems Market (Emission Source - Power Plants, Chemical Process Industry, Marine Industry, and Waste to Energy Industry; Device Type - Electrostatic Precipitators, Catalytic Reactors, Incinerators, and Filters) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Trends, and Forecast 2015 - 2023

Transparency Market Research has released a new market report titled “Industrial Emission Control Systems Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Trends, and Forecast 2015 - 2023”. According to this report, the global industrial emission control systems market was valued at US$11.7 bn in 2014 and is projected to reach US$ 22.09 bn by 2023 at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2015 to 2023.

Industrial emission control systems consist of different devices and technologies used for the collection, elimination, and conversion of harmful pollutants through thermal or catalytic combustion, chemical reaction, oxidization, absorption, and adsorption, etc. Industrial emission control systems are selected depending upon the type of pollutant and the emission source.

Typical industrial emission sources are large-scale power plants, chemical process industry, and manufacturing industry. These industries emit pollutants, such as particulates, aerosols, vapors, and gases, which are harmful to human health and the environment.

These pollutants can be eliminated using various industrial emission control systems and devices.

More than one industrial emission control system can be used in a series for obtaining desired emission reduction. Rising emissions of NOx, sulfur dioxide, and particulate emissions, etc.

have alarmed different government organizations and people across the globe.

Stringent regulations and emission standards have been implemented by government and environmental regulatory bodies to reduce emissions. In order to meet the emission standards, various industries across the globe have installed industrial emission control systems.

The market for industrial emission control systems has been rapidly expanding due to growing industrialization, increase in global trade, and high global power demand.

The industrial emission control systems market has been segmented on the basis of emission source, type of emission control device, and geography. Based on emission source, the market has been segmented into power plants, chemical process industry, marine industry, waste to energy industry, and other industries.

The power plants segment held the largest share constituting 42.3% of the industrial emission control systems market, by emission source, in 2014. In terms of device type, the market has been segmented into electrostatic precipitators, catalytic reactors, incinerators, filters, and others.

The electrostatic precipitators segment accounted for the largest share constituting 36.2% of the industrial emission control systems market, by devices, in 2014.

Demand for industrial emission control systems is expected to increase gradually in the near future due to growth in various industries globally. The global industrial emission control systems market has been segmented as follows:

Industrial Emission Control Systems Market: By Emission Source

Power Plants

Chemical Process Industry

Marine Industry

Waste to Energy Industry

Other Industries

Industrial Emission Control Systems Market: By Device Type

Electrostatic Precipitators

Catalytic Reactors

Incinerators

Filters

Others