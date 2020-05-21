Threadlocker Market segmentation and forecast analysis up to 2025 interpreted by a new report

Threadlocker Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 - 2025

Threadlocker Market: Introduction

Thread locking fluid or a threadlocker was developed in 1953. A threadlocker is a single component adhesive (non-reactive adhesive) and is thin with respect to the viscosity.

A very strong alternative to mechanical locking devices, it finds its use in fasteners, which are devices used to affix two objects together, and is applied to its threads; screws and bolts are typical example of fasteners where threadlocker is applied to prevent leakage, loosening and corrosion.

Most of the threadlockers are methacrylate which depend on the electrochemical activity of the metal substance which causes the fluid to polymerize. The fluid used in the threadlocker is thixotropic.

This thinning property, which is time dependant, allows it to flow easily and at the same time resist the vibrations and shocks. This can be permanent or it can be removed with the application of heat.

Depending on the type of work, the threadlocker can be applied either before or even after the assembly.

The permanent, heavy duty threadlockers can withstand high pressure or stress of about 3000 psi.

Threadlocker Market: Growth Fuelling Aspects and Limitations

There are many pros of the thread locking fluid or threadlockers. The threadlocker being an anaerobic adhesive, it cures at room temperature and does not need air, fills the gaps between the threads to be mated and seals off the assembly completely.

They prevent loosening and unwanted movement, also prevent leaks, corrosion between the mating threads, loss of clamp loads and they resist vibrations. Moreover, being a single component adhesive, they are easy to apply and are clean.

They can be used on different sizes of fasteners thereby reducing costs to the inventory and increasing their reach with respect to the application on different materials. The fluid being thixotropic in nature, over time its viscosity reduces causing thinning thereby allowing it to flow easily and with it also repel shocks.

It is easily available and convenient to use as it is sold in small container as well as in tape form.

The only challenge to the growth of the global threadlocker market is the maintenance required in the form of cleaning. The adhesive relies on the electrochemical activities to form a tight bond.

It requires a thorough and systematic cleaning, especially when metals like aluminium are concerned which show very less electrochemical activity. If cleaning is not up to the standards, the bonding may loosen up causing fractures between the bonded objects.

This limitation could hamper the growth of the global threadlocker market. Also care must be taken to avoid the contamination of the entire container after the threadlocker has had contact with the metal; if not taken proper measures, the fluid in the container will get polymerised and it would be unusable.

Threadlocker Market: Key Players

The key market players in the global threadlocker market are ITW Devcon, Loctite, Clarendon, Sylmasta, Vibra, Henkel Corporation and N D Industries.

