Current research: Nanocellulose Market is projected to have a CAGR of 33.8% by 2023

Nanocellulose is a lightweight material obtained from wood pulp or plant cellulose. The term generally refers to cellulose derived nanofibrils that can be long ribbon-like, short rod-shaped or thread-shaped. Nanocellulose is obtained through mechanical or chemical treatment of cellulose, a biopolymer material abundantly available across the globe.

Nanocellulose, or nano-structured cellulose, is primarily produced using bacteria. Nanocellulose materials are pseudo-plastics that exhibit thixotropy.

They mostly act like gels or thick fluids in normal conditions, but excessive agitation makes the nanocellulose lose its viscosity and become more fluid. They retain their viscosity when the external forces are released.

Nanocellulose offers greater strength in terms of rheological, mechanical, and structural characteristics. This allows products in the global nanocellulose market to find a broad spectrum of usability due to their high water vapor transmission rate, rheological modification, biodegradability, superior tensile strength, and a very low gas permeability.

The global nanocellulose market segmentation is projected to have a CAGR of 33.8% between 2015 and 2023. The global nanocellulose market is expected to be valued at US$699.6 mn in 2023, after being recorded at US$54.9 mn at the end of 2014.

The top companies associated with the global nanocellulose market are Nippon Industries Co., Ltd., DAICEL FINECHEM, Ltd., STORA ENSO, UPM-Kymmene Oyj, Innventia AB, American Process, Inc., and CelluForce, Inc.

Critical Funding Propels Global Nanocellulose Market



The key driving factor in the global nanocellulose market is the major impetus it is receiving in terms of financial aid from multiple research groups and government organizations. Each agency offers help in the form of financial investment or technical support.

The nations in Europe and North America have been at the forefront of supporting the global nanocellulose market to generate superior products. This is due to the two greatest advantages provided by nanocellulose: its ability to significantly reduce a region’s carbon footprint and that it is easily obtainable through renewable sources.

The combination of the above two factors forms an important product for many nations that are following a deadline to become more eco-friendly through less use of pollution-inducing materials in industries.The global nanocellulose market’s growth is, however, subject to issues such as a gross lack of standardization of product quality, high capital required for scaling up production plants, and a high cost of production.

Nanofibrillated Cellulose Leads Global Nanocellulose Market

Based on type, the global nanocellulose market segmentation is divided into nanocrystalline cellulose, nanofibrillated cellulose, and bacterial nanocellulose. Of these, the global nanocellulose market was dominated by nanofibrillated cellulose, in 2014, as the segment accounted for over 50% of the market.

The larger end-user industries that make use of nanofibrillated cellulose are oil and gas, paints and coatings, pharmaceuticals, paper processing, and composites. The second-largest product segment in the global nanocellulose market in 2014 was nanocrystalline cellulose, a material most commonly used in textiles, packaging films, paints and coatings, food and beverages, and biocomposites.

Nanocrystalline cellulose holds an important property of significantly reducing the interaction and consequent wear and tear of a product surface with humidity. It is also the fastest-growing segment in the global nanocellulose market till 2023.

In terms of end-users, oil and gas is expected to be the fastest-growing segment through the same period.

North America Dominates Global Nanocellulose Market

Over 60% of the global nanocellulose market in 2014 was held jointly by North America and Europe, owing to the large-scale support showed by organizations from these regions. This is a steady trend that is expected to root itself in the region’s efforts in reducing pollution levels.

Other regions are expected to catch up in terms of support and demand in the global nanocellulose market. Asia Pacific, which is a distant third in the list in terms of demand and support, is a region restrained by low consumer awareness and multiple technical issues in terms of production.