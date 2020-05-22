Research focused on the global Electronic Access Control Systems Market to be driven by increasing technological advancements

Electronic Access Control Systems Market Global Forecast, Market Share, Size, Growth and Industry Analysis, 2014 - 2019

The global electronic access control systems market is highly fragmented due to the presence of large number of all sized players, states Transparency Market Research (TMR). To strengthen their position in the market the leading companies are focusing on development and product diversification.

To expand their geographical presence these companies are tapping the emerging markets who offer huge growth potential for this market. Moreover, the new entrants are entering the market are also intensifying the competition in the electronic access control systems market.

Some of the key players are Tyco International Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Godrej Industries Limited, United Technologies Corporation, and Panasonic Corporation,

According to TMR, the global electronic access control systems market is projected to reach US$31.188 bn by the end of 2019 progressing from US$15.40 bn in 2014. During the forecast period between 2014 and 2019, the market is projected to expand at 12.6% CAGR.

Based on product type, the authentication systems is expected to lead the market in the coming years. In 2013, the valuation of this segment was US$11.7 bn and is expected to reach further during the forecast period.

On regional front, Asia Pacific is considered one of the key regions for the growth of this market. During the forecast period between 2014 and 2019, this segment is projected rise at 16.7% CAGR and reach a valuation of US$9.6 bn by the end of 2019.

Construction of roads, residential buildings, healthcare centers and educational institutes is further expected to increase demand for EAC systems in order to attain better security levels. Local and national government have instructed the private sectors to invest on security system for the prevention of population and property from illegal acts.

Advancement of mobile devices and sensor technologies is currently generating a shift toward biometrics system.

EAC system is majorly divided into three major technologies, authentication system (biometric and card based authentication system), intruder alarm system and perimeter security system (free standing and buried perimeter security system). The global market for EAC system in value term grew from USD 10.1 billion in 2009 to USD 15.4 billion in 2013, and is expected to grow to USD 31.2 billion in 2019 growing at a CAGR of 12.6%.

The Authentication system (largest market in 2013) increased by 13.1% CAGR during 2009-2013 to reach USD 11.7 billion in 2013. The Asia-Pacific EAC systems market expected to record the highest CAGR growth of 16.7% to reach USD 9.6 billion in 2019.

Usage of EAC system in commercial sector (largest end-user in 2013) increased by 13.9% CAGR during 2009-2013 to reach USD 4.6 billion in 2013.

The security system market is fragmented with several players operating at a global or regional level, supplying security products which include EAC systems. Major companies operating globally and providing products under all three categories of EAC systems are United Technologies Corporation, Tyco International Ltd., Godrej Industries Limited, and Cisco Systems, Inc.

There are companies which operate globally and provide products under two categories of EAC systems. Major examples of such companies are Safran SA (authentication and intruder alarm system), 3M Cogent, Inc.

(authentication and perimeter security system), Panasonic Corporation (intruder alarm and perimeter security), and Honeywell International Inc. (authentication and intruder alarm).

Some companies operate on the global level and provide only one EAC system product. Major examples of such companies are Siemens AG (authentication system), Hitachi Ltd.

(intruder alarm), and Magal Security Systems Ltd. (perimeter security system). Additionally, there are companies which operate in one region and specialize in one EAC system product such as DigitalPersona, Inc.

(authentication system) and Everspring Industry Co., Ltd. (intruder alarm system).

Growing Need for Better and Efficient Security Systems to Benefit Market

Globally, increasing illegal activities and need for high-level security have increased the demand for electronic access control systems. The use of electronic access control system provides better accuracy, convenience, and are time efficient as compared with other security devices their demand has grown further.

Moreover, the growing popularity of electric strikes and electromagnetic locks has also contributed in the growth of this market. The use of innovative technology such as biometrics that are accessible through sensors by using mobile phones is also driving this market.

The need for electronic access control system has increased in healthcare centers, educational institute, and residential buildings benefitting the growth in this market. The prime use of these systems is done to track and minimize criminal activities, fraudulence, vandalism, and various their illegal activities constantly taking place in numerous cities and towns across the globe.