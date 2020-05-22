Current research: Machine Safety Shutdown Systems Market global, regional and country wise data break up and analysis in a latest research

A machine safety shutdown system is a countermeasure vital in any dangerous plants such as Oil & Gas or nuclear plants.

A machine safety shutdown system is designed to protect industrial plants, workers and the environment in cases of the process going above and beyond specific control margins. These systems are not meant to control the process but provide some degree of protection.

Process control is by way of process control systems and is interconnected to the safety systems to ensure that immediate action is taken if the process control system were to fail. Safety systems are usually merged with process controls under a single system, known as Integrated Control and Safety Systems.

Industrial Safety Systems deploy dedicated systems that are SIL 2 certified at the very least; control systems can have SIL 1 certification also. SIL certification pertains to both software and hardware and includes processor redundancy, voting functions and cards.

The main industrial safety systems are Process Shutdown System and Safety Shutdown System, the latter which is further divided into Emergency Depressurization and Emergency Shutdown Systems.

Machine Safety Shutdown Systems Market: Emergency Shutdown Systems

There are three levels in Emergency Shutdown Systems –

Level 1 – This pertains to a general shutdown of the industrial area and can be increased to level 2 if required. Level 1 can only be activated in process industrial units from the main control centre

Level 2 – Level 2 isolates and shuts down individual zones and can even activate Emergency Depressurization if necessary

Level 3 – Level 3 is mean to contain any kind of ‘liquid inventory’

Machine Safety Shutdown Systems Market: Fire and Gas Systems

The primary purpose of a fire and gas system is similar to that of a safety shutdown system.

The fire and gas system is able to ensure this by –

Detecting a flammable gas at the earliest possible stage

Detecting liquid spills such as LNG and LPG at the earliest stage

Detecting the presence of fire as well as incipient fire

Providing facilities for manual activation or automatic activation of a fire protection system as and when required

Initiating changes within the environment to ensure liquids remain below their flash point

Initiating both audible and visible signals to warn of any detected hazards

Initiating automatic ventilation and equipment shutdown if all detectors have been triggered

Initiating an exhaust system