Fuel Transfer Pumps Market set for rapid growth during 2019– 2027

Rising demand for fuel transfer pumps to transfer exact amount of fuel in an efficient manner among end-users is expected to drive the market in the next few years

Fuel Transfer Pumps Market - Introduction

Fuel transfer pump is used to transfer different types of liquid such as diesel, petrol, and oil to trucks, vehicles, etc. Fuel transfer pumps are used to transport fuel from one location to another and to different places from the storage drum or tank.

The main function of fuel transfer pump to transfer kerosene, petrol, gasoline, oil, AdBlue, water, or diesel, to trucks, cars, construction equipment, agricultural machinery, planes, and other engine driven machines. During the fuel transfer process, the engine requires a constant supply of fuel at high-pressure.

This type of fuel transfer pump is selected on the basis of numerous physical and environmental parameters such as power, flow rate, mode of operation, power source, pressure requirement, environmental conditions such as location, temperature and operating conditions of the pump.

Fuel Transfer Pumps Market – Competitive Landscape

Great Plains Industries, Inc.

Incorporated in 1972, Great Plains Industries, Inc. is based in Wichita, Kansas, U.S.

The company specializes in the design and manufacture of fuel meters, fuel transfer pumps, flowmeters, and industrial instrumentation for fluid transfer pump. The company caters to various industries including chemicals, agriculture, construction, mining, manufacturing, and oil & gas.

The company’s products include AC fuel transfer pumps, DC fuel transfer pumps, fuel transfer hand pumps, aviation refueling products, oil transfer pumps, fuel remote dispenser products, chemical pumps, methanol pumps and meters, fuel meters, oil meters, and chemical & water meters.

Furthermore, expansion of the automotive industry due to technology advancements and increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles are expected to boost the market in the next few years. Rapid increase in population is driving construction activities.

Therefore, expansion of the construction and building sector is projected to propel the market globally. Rise in consumer disposable income and economic expansion are anticipated to propel the production of vehicles in the next few years, which in turn is projected to drive the global fuel transfer pumps market.

Moreover, increasing demand for fuel transfer pumps from various industries such as oil & gas, aerospace, automotive, construction, mining, agriculture, chemical manufacturing, food & beverages, water & wastewater treatment, and military is estimated to propel the market in the near future. Moreover, increasing demand for high-pressure fuel system for heavy engine vehicles is augment the market.

Shifting focus toward electrical vehicles restrains market

Increase in adoption and sales of electrical vehicles is expected to restraint the fuel transfer pumps market across the globe. Consumers are preferring electrical vehicles due to their benefits.