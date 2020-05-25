Flexible Waterproof Coating Market register substantial expansion by 2027 interpreted by a new report

Flexible Waterproof Coating Market: Anti corrosive, breakage-free coatings

Flexible waterproof coating provides breaking strength, resistance against corrosion, and strength against breakage or puncture caused due to high temperature. Additionally, it provides resistance against alkali and dilute acids. Flexible waterproof coating is suitable for waterproofing on roofs of pre-cast concrete elements, power houses, and turbine houses.

Flexible waterproof coating helps protect the exterior of a structure from water-based damages. It can resist the hairline cracks to complete an airtight waterproof seal. This coating is ideal for use on stucco, concrete, and masonry surfaces.

Flexible waterproof coating is widely utilized in various applications such as roofs, pools, and electric reservoirs. Among these applications, pool is a leading segment, which holds a major share of the market. Flexible Waterproof Coating is available in acrylic based coatings, which are highly preferred for pools, roofs, and kitchen application in the residential purpose.

Flexible waterproof coatings are high solid, cold applied elastomeric liquid membrane waterproof coating, cured film tough, hard coating, improve the elongation properties to bridges existing and future cracks over a wide temperature range

Key drivers of flexible waterproof coating market

Demand for flexible waterproof coating market revenu is rising due to an increase in usage of flexible waterproof coatings in construction and infrastructures industries. Rapid increase in commercial and high strength building construction to provide resistance against acid & alkali breakdown, temperature, and stiffness-to-density ratios is a key factor propelling the market.

Furthermore, increase in usage of flexible waterproof coating in reservoirs due to high demand of electronics appliances and vehicles is anticipated to boost the market in the near future.

Growth of end-use applications of flexible waterproof coating in commercial construction is expected to create new opportunities in the flexible waterproof coating market.

Acrylic-based Flexible Waterproof Coatings are gaining the Momentum in Global Flexible Waterproof Coating Market:

In terms of type, the flexible waterproof coating market can be classified into, cement-based flexible waterproof coatings, acrylic-based flexible waterproof coatings, and others. Acrylic-based flexible waterproof coatings are highly preferred in various application such as in residential place uses in pool, roof, kitchen. due to their durability, highly resistance against harsh environment conditions.

Acrylic-based flexible waterproof coatings provide breakage free construction along with that it reduce the alkali and acid damages in roof and pools application purpose.

Residential Application in pool, roofs flexible waterproof coatings may fuels the Market:

Based on application, the flexible waterproof coating market can be segregated into roofs, pools, water tanks, reservoirs, water retaining structures, bathrooms, kitchens, and others. The growth of construction is subsequently boost the demand for flexible waterproof coatings in roofs, bathroom, and kitchen applications.

Flexible waterproof coatings demands are significantly driving by their growing usage on residential as well as commercial purpose.

In residential purpose, flexible waterproof coatings are used into the construction of inside home pools, roof floor. In kitchen, flexible waterproof coatings are significantly used due to safety purpose and avoiding electric shock caused by water leaking.

Cement-based flexible waterproof coatings non resistivity may Hamper Market:

Flexible waterproof coating faces stiff competition due to cement-based flexible waterproof coatings does not bear the joint or crack movement. This is likely to restrain the flexible waterproof coating market in the near future.

Asia Pacific expected to hold lion’s share in the global flexible waterproof coating market

In terms of region, the global flexible waterproof coating market can be split into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific is a leading consumer of flexible waterproof coating, followed by North America and Europe. Rising demand for automotive coatings in China, Japan, and South Korea is expected to fuel the demand for flexible waterproof coating during the forecast period.

Additionally, Asia Pacific is expected to be a major market, globally, due to a rise in the usage of flexible waterproof coatings in electronics and construction sectors of developing countries, such as India, China, and those in ASEAN, in the region.

China is anticipated to be a key market in the region due to an increase in investments in the electronics sector in the country.

The market in Asia Pacific has been expanding due to rapid transformation in the construction industry. Increase in demand for eco-friendly construction and rising usage of flexible waterproof coating on water tanks, pools, and kitchen appliances is projected to propel the market in Asia Pacific in the near future.

Rising FDI investment in automotive and construction industries in developing countries in Asia Pacific is another key factor that is likely to fuel the market in the region during the forecast period

North America and Europe accounted for a notable share of the global flexible waterproof coating market, due to growth in the reservoir application in these regions

Rising import of flexible waterproof coating in Latin America and Middle East & Africa due to its excellent solvating power is likely to boost demand in both regions

Key players operating in the flexible waterproof coating market

The global flexible waterproof coating market is highly fragmented with top manufacturers accounting for approximately 45% to 50% share of the market. Key players operating in the flexible waterproof coating market include

Akzo Nobel

ALLIOS

ARDEX ENDURA

Armstrong Chemicals

BUILDING COMFORTS. EAB Associates

Equus Industries

Fosroc

Kema

PennKote

PYE Products

RIW

Sherwin-Williams

