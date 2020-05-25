Chloramine Filter Market research studies segmentation detailed study with forecast to 2029

Global Chloramine Filter Market – Overview Chloramines are composed of chlorine and ammonia, which is then utilized to treat drinking water. Chloramines are disinfectants to treat the drinking water as it dissolves quickly and also provides long lasting disinfection, as the water moves through pipes to consumers. These chloramines exhibit a distinct chemical odor and taste which has resulted in the adoption of chloramine filters.

Due to the growing use of chloramine by municipal water suppliers, these filters help in cleaning the water better and removes harmful contaminants more efficiently in order to ensure the safety of consumers. Focusing on the safety of users, chloramine filter manufacturers are trying different methods to improve the filtration system, which is anticipated to augur well in the global chloramine filter market.

In the current scenario, the global economy is showing a downward trend due to uncertainties caused, thus it is anticipated to show a slow growth of chloramine filter market in the next couple of years. Moreover, the increasing demand for chloramine filters from developed and developing countries due to the rising concern about the safety of health is expected to drive the chloramine filter market during the forecast period 2020-2030.

However, market will face a slowdown in 2020 due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the market is anticipated to witness growth from 2021 onwards.

Global Chloramine Filter Market – Dynamics

The increasing regulation of government regarding the use of chloramine in disinfecting the drinking water is driving the demand for chloramine filters. These filters enable in removing the chloramine concentrations from the water along with chlorine to provide clean and safe water to the consumer.

Furthermore, the rapid industrial development in the emerging countries is causing water pollution, which in turn, has led to the demand for chloramine filters. Also, the rise in the disposable income along with upsurge in waterborne diseases has encouraged the consumers to opt for such filters.

But to filter out the chloramine from water is quite expensive as compared to the filtration of chlorine may hinder the growth of the market. On the other hand, the increasing urbanization and rising health awareness are likely to boost the demand for chloramine filters.

Owing to the above mentioned facts, the global market for chloramine filters is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2030.

Global Chloramine Filter Market – Regional Analysis

The global chloramine filter market is split into seven geographical regions: North America, Europe, Latin America, South Asia which includes India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Rest of South Asia, Middle East & Africa, and East Asia, which further includes China, Japan and South Korea.

The chloramine filter market for Oceania incorporates Australia & New Zealand. North America dominates the global chloramine filter market.

European market for chloramine filter is also projected to show significant growth due to increasing living standards. Countries in Middle East & Africa are forecasted to be slightly behind in the demand for chloramine filter.

South Asia including India, China & South Korea can be foreseen as an emerging market for chloramine filter owing to the increasing population and rapid urbanization.

Global Chloramine Filter Market Segments:

For a better understanding, the global chloramine filter market is being studied under product type, application and distribution channel

By Product Type, Global Chloramine Filter Market is Segmented as:-

Carbon Activated Filters

Catalytic Activated Carbon Filtration

Reverse Osmosis

By Application, Global Chloramine Filter Market is Segmented as:-

Industrial Water Pollution Treatment

Drinking Water Purification

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical Industry

Others

By Distribution Channel, Global Chloramine Filter Market is Segmented as:-

Retail Stores

Direct Sales

Online

Chloramine Filter Market – Manufacturers

The global chloramine filter market includes both regional and global level manufacturers such as Aquasana Inc., PelicanWater, AquaOx Water Filters, Berkey, Kinetico Water Systems, Doulton, Lenntech B.V, Propur Water Filters, are the prominent players with significant market share globally.

