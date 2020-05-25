A comprehensive analysis of the Electrical Discharge Machine (EDM) Market with global business growth, demand, trends, key players and forecasts

Electrical Discharge Machine (EDM) is a non-traditional machining and electro thermal process of removing desired material from any workpiece by using electrical sparks (discharges) in between electrodes and the workpiece.

Electrical Discharge Machine (EDM) Market: Introduction

Electrical Discharge Machine (EDM) is an important process during metal fabrication. The electric discharge machine is used for removing those materials which have high strength temperature resistance.

Some of the equipment used in electrical discharge machining (EDM) are dielectric reservoir, pump, circulating system, power generator and control unit, working tank with work holding devices, and tool holder and servo system to move the tool.

Electrical Discharge Machine (EDM) Market: Competitive Landscape

In August 2018, GF Machining Solutions entered into a strategic partnership with 3D Systems, a U.S. based company that manufactures and sells 3D printers. The goal of this strategic collaboration is to develop integrated manufacturing solutions based on 3D printing.

GF Machining Solutions Management SA.

Established in 1861, GF Machining Solutions Management SA. is headquartered in Bern, Switzerland.

The company is a leading provider of machines, automation solutions, and services to the mold and tool making industry. The company is a key manufacturer of precision components.

Some of the products and solutions provided by the company are milling, EDM, advanced manufacturing, system 3R tooling-automation-software, Liechti engineering, and Step-Tec spindles.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Incorporated in 1921, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. The Japanese company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electronic and electrical equipment globally.

The company provides wire-cut electrical discharge machines, die-sinking electrical discharge machines, and fine-hole drilling electrical discharge machines.