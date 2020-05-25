Heavy Duty Sewing Machines Market report explores demand, growth, opportunities, top key players and forecast to 2027

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

Global Heavy Duty Sewing Machines Market– Introduction

Heavy duty sewing machines are industrial sewing machines, specifically designed for professional sewing tasks, with superior parts, motor, and greater robustness.

Heavy duty sewing machines are also known as commercial sewing machines. Heavy duty sewing machines are faster, larger, and durable, particularly designed for long lasting sewing tasks that may be too strenuous and difficult for other machines.

Heavy duty sewing machines have connecting rods, sophisticated gears, and housing and body normally made of high quality metals such as aluminum or cast iron. Furthermore, heavy duty sewing machines are firmly designed for a specific task such as sewing zigzag stitches, sewing straight seams, and for sewing buttons on garments.

Global Heavy Duty Sewing Machines Market–Dynamics

Key Drivers of Heavy Duty Sewing Machine Market

Manufacturing of high quality products by using heavy duty sewing machines has witnessed a shift from developed countries to developing countries, due to the low manufacturing cost, which is expected to drive the heavy duty sewing machines market during the forecast period.

Heavy duty sewing machines are becoming a preferred choice for textile and automotive industries in developing countries as they save energy and time and reduce complexities in the manufacturing process. This in turn is expected to accelerate the heavy duty sewing machine market.

Furthermore, the growing demand for heavy duty sewing machines in developing countries is also due to rise in population, rise in income, and the presence of apparel and non-apparel manufacturers.

Favorable government initiatives, cost-effective labor, and cheap raw materials are some of the factors accelerating the growth of the heavy duty sewing machines market in developing countries.

Asia Pacific to Hold a Major Share of the Global Heavy Duty Sewing Machines Market

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share in the heavy duty sewing machines market due to the presence of manufacturers headquartered in China, Japan, India, Taiwan, and other countries. This is an important factor enhancing market growth in the region. Some of the major players operating in the heavy duty sewing machines market include Brother Industries, Ltd., Bernina International AG., and Singer Corporation.

In terms of revenue, Asia Pacific is expected to hold a significant share of the global heavy duty sewing machines market during the forecast period. This is due to the attractive economic growth, inexpensive labor, low manufacturing costs, foreign investment, increase in demand for clothes, and favorable government policies in the region.

Global Heavy Duty Sewing Machines Market–Competition Landscape

Key Players Operating in Global Market:

The global Heavy Duty Sewing Machines market is highly concentrated with top manufacturers accounting for approximately 25%–30% of the market share. A few of the key players operating in the global heavy duty sewing machines market are: Brother Industries, Ltd. Bernina International AG. PFAFF Industriesysteme und Maschinen GmbH Singer Corporation Kaulin Mfg. Co. Ltd. Seiko Sewing Machine Co. Ltd. JUKI Corporation Pegasus Sewing Machine Mfg. Co. Ltd. Million Special Industries Co. Ltd. Janome Jack Sewing Machine Co.,Ltd. W.S. Bessett, Inc. Toyota



Key Developments

In July 2018, Jack Sewing Machine Co. a leading Chinese technology provider acquired ViBeMac SPA an Italian jeans automation company for USD 28.6 Mn, so as to expand its customer base and product categories with a specific focus on automated jeans production in Italy.

Global Heavy Duty Sewing Machines Market–Research Scope

The global heavy duty sewing machines market can be segmented based on:

Type

Application

Product

Distribution Channel

End-user

Region

Global Heavy Duty Sewing Machines Market, by Type

Based on type, the global heavy duty sewing machines market can be divided into:

Single Needle Lock Stitch Machine

Over lock Sewing Machine

Flat lock sewing machine

Feed off the Arm

Button Attaching Machine

Button Hole Machine

Bar tack machine

Zigzag sewing machine

Global Heavy Duty Sewing Machines Market, by Application

In terms of application, the global heavy duty sewing machines market can be segmented into:

Clothing

Embroidery

Leather

Shoes

Textiles

Others

Global Heavy Duty Sewing Machines Market, by Product

On the basis of product, the global heavy duty sewing machines market can be classified into:

Mechanical Sewing Machine.

Electronic Sewing Machine.

Computerized or Automated Sewing Machine.

Embroidery Machine.

Over lock Sewing Machine

Global Heavy Duty Sewing Machines Market, by Distribution Channel

Based on distribution channel, the global heavy duty sewing machines market can be segregated into:

Distributor

Direct sale

Global Heavy Duty Sewing Machines Market, by End-user

Based on end-user, the global heavy duty sewing machines market can be categorized into:

Industrial

Residential

Commercial

Global Heavy Duty Sewing Machines Market, by Region

Based on region, the global heavy duty sewing machines market can be categorized into:

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Sweden Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



The report incorporates in-depth assessment of product development, financial analysis, product market sizing, competition landscape, product benchmarking, market trends, and strategic analysis to estimate the potential opportunities for and impact forces of the global machinery and automotive sprockets market. The report also includes a study and qualitative and quantitative research of major developments in the market such as mergers and acquisitions, product launches, agreements, and collaborations to recognize the prevailing market dynamics and their estimated impact during the forecast period.