Specialty Ink Market May Set New Growth Story according to a new research report

Specialty Ink market is expected to reach USD 6,021.7 million by the end of 2025. Bizlytik analysts forecast the global Specialty Ink market to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

Specialty Ink is specifically designed to prevent counterfeiting of secure documents and currencies, and have gained significant importance over the years as the primary measure of security against cases of duplicity. As more and more fraudulent claims emerge at an alarming rate, the specialty inks are being continuously developed to provide additional security and protect the customers and institutions from such heinous acts.

The continued technological development to improve specialty ink performance and increasing protection against counterfeit printing are the influential primary factors that would bolster the prospects of market growth during the forecast period. The surge in fake printing practices of currency notes, stamps, identification cards, and legal documents have undermined the development of the economy, weakened financial and federal institutions, and led to challenges in people’s livelihoods.

The application of specialty inks in the field of security printing has thus witnessed high adoption in a bid to identify and possibly eliminate the risks of counterfeit printing, which would enable continued market growth.

Magnetic, Fluorescent, Infrared, Conductive Ink, Optically Variable Ink, and Others are covered in Type segment of the market scope, while the Application segment is categorized into Printing & Publication, Flexible Packaging, and Others. In contrast, the Technology segment is split into Continuous Inkjet and Drop-on-demand.

The Printing & Publication value by Application is estimated to reach USD 2,064 million by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2020-2025.

The high product adoption and demand among financial institutions and legal agencies, to avoid duplicity of documents for illegal purposes, would boost the segment growth prospects in the coming years.

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa are taken into consideration while arriving at the global volume and value figures. While North America is further categorized into the United States, Canada, and Mexico, Europe is split into the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

Asia-Pacific covers India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia Pacific in its scope. South America is bifurcated into Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America, with Middle East & Africa involving GCC Countries, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa.

Asia Pacific holds a prominent share in terms of overall market value owing to the massive demand of specialty inks in the retail and packaging sector, to arrest consumer interest through innovative printing technologies.

The Specialty Ink market witnesses intensified competitiveness among its key players based on expansive manufacturing capabilities and product characteristics. The launch of new products and the extension of business expansion through strategic partnerships are the primary business strategies of top players.

Specialty Ink Market Key Segments:



By Type

o Magnetic

o Fluorescent

o Infrared

o Conductive Ink

o Optically Variable Ink

o Others



By Application

o Printing & Publication

o Flexible Packaging

o Others



By Technology

o Continuous Inkjet

o Drop-on-demand

o Thermal DOD

o Piezoelectric DOD