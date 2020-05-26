Smart Label Market Analysis, Business Strategies 2020 scrutinized in the new analysis

Smart Label market is expected to reach USD 14,432.3 million by the end of 2025. Bizlytik analysts forecast the global Smart Label market to grow at a CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

Report explores the Major Key Players Checkpoint Systems (CCL), Avery Dennison, Sato Holdings Corporation, Sensormatic (Johnson Controls)

Smart labels are a set of identification slips that contain vital information such as place of origin, shipping history, destination coordinates, and much more. The additional data that comes incorporated with smart labels, in place of traditional barcode information, have become instrumental to the rapid growth of the global shipping & transportation sector.



The implementation of real-time advanced product tracking by several key industries and robust product demand from the logistics & shipping industry on a global scale is a primary influential factor that would bolster market growth prospects during the forecast period. The robust incorporation of connected devices and the use of real-time information would further boost demand for smart labels, as smart tags can assist in tracking of packages and also provide customers with critical data regarding the origin of a product.

The use of smart labels in fresh food and farm produce industries, which contain relevant information such as source and intermittent destinations of items.



EAS Labels, RFID Labels, Sensing Labels, Electronic Shelf Labels, NFC Tags, and QR Code Labels are covered in the Type segment of the market scope.

In contrast, the application segment is categorized into Automotive, Healthcare & Pharmaceutical, Logistics, Retail, Manufacturing, and Others. The report covers the Consumption volume of the market by Application, with the volume expressed in Million Units.

The Type segment is calculated in terms of Production value and volume.The Retail Consumption by Application is estimated to reach 1,711.7 Million Units by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 15.2% during 2020-2025. The high demand for smart labels in the retail sector and added focus on providing direct product information to the mobile devices of consumers would ensure continued product incorporation.

Additionally, the rising need from the consumer's side to verify crucial details, such as ingredients present in items, would bolster the segment growth in the coming years.



North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa are taken into consideration while arriving at the global volume and value figures. While North America is further categorized into the United States, Canada, and Mexico, Europe is split into the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

Asia-Pacific covers India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia Pacific in its scope. South America is bifurcated into Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America, with Middle East & Africa involving GCC Countries, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa.



North America is a prominent region in terms of production volume owing to the high product demand among retail stores and logistic companies, and the additional benefits of product inventory and management that it provides to the transport & shipping industry.



The Smart Label market is relatively fragmented, with several global companies operating in the current market scenario with extensive production capabilities and distribution networks. The launch of advanced, innovative smart labels and the formation of strategic partnerships are the primarily followed business strategies of top players.



Checkpoint Systems is one of the most significant companies of the global Smart Label Market in terms of production volume, with Sato Holdings Corporation and Zebra among many other vendors to hold substantial market share by volume and value.



Smart Label Market Key Segments:



By Type

o EAS Labels

o RFID Labels

o Sensing Labels

o Electronic Shelf Labels

o NFC Tags

o QR Code Labels



By Application

o Automotive

o Healthcare & Pharmaceutical

o Logistics

o Retail

o Manufacturing

o Others