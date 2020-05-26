New release: Roller Thrust Bearings Market growth drivers and regional outlook

Other benefits such as increased durability and improvised serviceability and better performance are triggering the adoption of these bearings.

Thrust bearings were introduced by George Michell, an Australian engineer in 1905. Thrust bearings are rotary bearings which allow rotation amongst parts like other bearing types.

They are typically designed to withstand axial loads. Thrust bearings comprise two raceways or washers and rolling components.

There are several types of thrust bearings; roller thrust bearings being one of them. Depending upon the application and the amount of axial load, the end user is recommended to choose between the various types to carry out the operation successfully.

These different types are categorised basis the shape of raceways as well as the type of rolling components. These bearing are designed to withstand heavy loads only.

Their rolling elements can support heave loads as they can yield a large area of contact, as compared to ball thrust bearings. Each type of roller thrust bearings offer respective advantages and are designed differently.

Based on their designs, they are chosen for the respective applications where they can be used beneficially. The rollers used in these types of bearings are spherical in shape but are asymmetrical.

They roll inside the house washer with spherical inner shape. They show the highest load rating density as compared to all other thrust bearings.

The cylindrical roller thrust bearings consist of small roller which are cylindrical in shape and their placement is such that they are arranged flat and their axis point to the bearing axis. They have good load withstanding capacity and cost efficient but wear quickly owing to greater friction generation.

However, new techniques are developed to reduce the friction and thereby wear of these bearings. Tapered roller thrust bearings have small rollers which are tapered and their arrangement is such that their axes converge at one point on the bearing axis.

It is necessary to calculate the diameter of the narrow and wide ends and the length of the roller in order to get smooth working of the roller and avoid skidding. Spherical thrust roller bearings are capable to handle loads and have self-aligning property and hence can also handle misalignment.

Roller Thrust Bearings Market: Growth Factors

There are several advantages of roller thrust bearings which directly or indirectly facilitate the growth of their adoption and thereby growth in their market opportunities. To underline a few:

Ability to manage heavy loads

Self-alignment ability and ability to handle misalignment

Can support higher speeds

Reduced maintenance

Some have detachable design features which gives them added benefit to separately place the inner and outer rings

Optimised running owing to better technological advancements

Arrangements for internal lubrication making It convenient and avoiding wear and stoppages

The growing international market and other diversification opportunities have made it possible for the roller thrust bearings to reach almost each industry vertical, especially in the automotive and the aerospace sector, thereby contributing to the growth of the roller thrust bearings market.

Roller Thrust Bearings Market: Applications

Roller thrust bearings are used in automobiles; especially in the gear sets in cars, gear transmissions or even between rotating and housing shafts. They are used in modern cars as the forward gears use helical gear system which create axial forces in order to aid smooth functioning and noise reduction.

They are also used to lessen the axial loads prevailing in antenna rotators. In automobiles, a type of thrust bearing called clutch release bearings is used.

They are also used in wind turbines, gear boxes, casting machines, pumps, material handling systems, mechanical blowers and fans, pulp and paper manufacturing and refining equipment, mining equipment, marine propulsion, construction equipment and offshore drilling.

Roller Thrust Bearings Market: Key Companies

The key players in the spherical roller bearing market include Schaffler, SKF, Timken Company, JTEKT, NSK Ltd. and NTN Corporation. Other players are Aurora Bearing, AST Bearings LLC, FYH Bearing, Baltic Bearing Company and Precision Bearings Pvt.

Ltd.