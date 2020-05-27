Solid Sulphur Market is projected to reach $3.7 billion, at a CAGR of 3.0% - global forecast to 2025

[160 Pages Report] Solid Sulphur Market research report categorizes the global market by Manufacturing Process - Application (Fertilizer, Chemical Processing, Metal Manufacturing) & Geography.

According to the new market research report "Solid Sulphur Market by Manufacturing Process - Application (Fertilizer, Chemical Processing, Metal Manufacturing), Region (North America, Europe, Central Europe, APAC, Middle East & Africa, South America) - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the solid sulphur market size is projected to grow from USD 3.2 billion in 2020 to USD 3.7 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period.



The increasing demand for fertilizer products and growth in the developing economies in APAC and sustainable demand for sulphuric acid due to its diversified applications is expected to boost the market during the forecast period.



Fertilizer segment is estimated to dominate the solid sulphur market.



The fertilizer segment was the most significant consumer of solid sulphur in 2019. Owing to the growing concern of people regarding healthy lifestyle and nutritious diet, the demand for nutrient-rich food crops is increasing, which can only be met by healthy crop growth.

This has increased the use of fertilizers and pesticides for growing healthy crop, thereby, fueling the consumption of solid sulphur. The fertilizer segment is also projected to be the fastest-growing application of solid sulphur during the forecast period.



Claus process is the largest and fastest-growing type of manufacturing in the solid sulphur market.



Claus process is the most widely used method for the manufacturing of solid sulphur. Today, crude oil and natural gas are the most common and abundant source of sulphur and most of the oil & gas refining plants use Claus process to remove sulphur from crude oil and natural gas.

The market in this segment is growing because of growing oil and gas production worldwide. In 2019, 95% of the total sulphur production was through the Claus process.



APAC is estimated to be the largest solid sulfur market during the forecast period.



APAC is projected to be the largest solid sulphur market during the forecast period. The growth of the market is fueled by the sustainable demand of sulphuric acid due to its diversified applications and high demand for sulphur in the agriculture sector.



Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC), Qatar Petroleum (QP), Gazprom, Saudi Aramco, Repsol, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund, Valero Energy Corporation, Motiva Enterprises LLC, and Enersul Limited Partnership are the major players in the solid sulphur market.



