Global Magnetic Stirrers Market precise analysis on business overview, product scope

Magnetic stirrers are laboratory equipment used to mix solid and liquid components to form homogenous mixtures using rotating magnetic fields. A magnetic stirrer comprises small magnetic stirrer bar, which is immersed into the solution to be mixed and a rotating magnet attached to the bottom plate. A rotating magnetic field is created by the rotation of the magnet at varying speeds.

The magnetic stirrer bar is usually coated with plastics such as polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), which is a chemically inert material. Magnetic Stirrers are extensively used in analytical chemistry labs for mixing chemical components and in biological laboratories to prepare cell culture media.

Most of magnetic stirrers are available with hot plates to maintain the required temperature while mixing the solutions. Magnetic stirrers are ideal for the non-viscous solutions for small volumes ranging from 50ml to 5000ml and for the reactions which need to be carried out in a closed vessel or system.

Small magnetic bar is inserted into the solution, minimizing the risk of contamination. Magnetic stirring can be advantageous for solutions requiring constant mixing for a longer duration.

These stirrers are available with varying rotating speeds, temperature, and number of rotation positions.

The magnetic stirrers are required in chemical & biological laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotech companies, and academic institutes.

Growth of the global magnetic stirrers market is primarily driven by increasing number of biological and chemical laboratories and companies across the globe. The development of new designs provides multiple stirring positions on a single platform, which reduces time and improves work efficiency.

Properties such as minimized risk of contamination and time efficiency have increased demand for the product among scientists worldwide. Growing pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and polymer industry in developing economies such as India, China, Brazil, and Malaysia, are likely to boost market growth during the forecast period.

However, restricted expenditure on R&D and lack of skilled professionals in the underdeveloped countries are likely to restrain the global magnetic stirrers market.