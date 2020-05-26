Lug Caps Market projected for healthy growth rate during the forecast period

Lug caps are surrounded by acid-resistant plastisol liner that are specifically designed to seal tightly when there is vacuum in space between the top of the package during sterilization process. These plastisol liner provides an excellent oxygen barrier, as it creates a tight hermetic seal when heated and it provides a longer shelf life. These lug caps is compatible with the large variety of vacuum and non-vacuum packed glass packages.

Global Lug Caps Market – Overview

Lug caps are suitable for hot as well as cold filling of various food & beverage packaging applications. Lug caps are surrounded by acid-resistant liner that is ideal for tomato based recipe and other acidic foods.

Lug caps are majorly used for sealing the food and the beverage containers. Increase in number of fast food service outlets have witnessed increase in the sales of lug caps.

Jams, sauces and pickles are the prominent food products in which lug caps is used. Overall the outlook of lug caps is expected to remain positive during the forecast period.

Global Lug Caps Market – Dynamics

The lug caps market is expected to be driven on the backdrop of growing demand of Food & Beverage industry across various regions. Big players in the food industry are preferring these lug caps over as an alternative to keep the food and liquid free from contamination.

International trade of food & beverage has witnessed a significant growth. This can be prominently attributed to rise in demand of effective packaging solutions.

As a result of which there is increase in the sales of lug caps. With food industry still continues to dominate lug caps market, so manufacturers are focusing on innovation and product development process which renders high brand visibility and easy to use.

With bussing ecommerce industry lug caps plays the major role while design package to survive the transport and maintains its integrity in different environmental conditions. Increasing use of tamper evident feature in lug caps is driving the lug caps market during the forecast period.

Packaging manufacturers are preferring lug caps as their choice as this caps are eco-friendlier and can be easily recycled..

