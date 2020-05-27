Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market dynamics, and regional scope 2025 reported in the latest study

Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market is anticipated to proliferate at a CAGR of 6.50% during the period from 2017 to 2025 and attain a value of US$1,619.0 mn by the end of the forecast period.

The market for commercial refrigeration equipment in Latin America is highly dynamic and derives much of its growth from the growing need for energy efficient equipment, continual advancements in refrigeration technologies, and the expanding tourism sector in the region.

If the projections of the TMR report are to be believed, during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025, the demand in the Latin America commercial refrigeration equipment market will increment at a notable CAGR of 6.50%. By the end of the forecast period, 2025, the analysts have estimated that the opportunities in the market will translate into a revenue of US$1,619.0 mn, considerably up from its evaluated worth of US$927.4 mn in 2016.

As far as the new entrants are concerned, the entry barrier is expected to remain high in the near future and shares will remain distributed among the aforementioned six market leaders.

Based on product type, the report segments the Latin America commercial refrigeration equipment market into refrigerator and freezer, transportation refrigeration equipment, commercial refrigeration equipment parts, and beverage refrigeration. In 2016, the refrigerator and freezer segment provided for 37.4% of the demand in 2016 and is anticipated to remain most prominent throughout the forecast period.

Application-wise, the market has been bifurcated into food and beverage retail, food services, food and beverage production, and food and beverage distribution.

Request PDF Sample@ www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/…ep_id=1409

On the basis of refrigerant type, the market has been classified into inorganic, fluorocarbon, and hydrocarbon or natural.

Country-wise, Brazil has been highlighted as the most profitable nation for the vendors of this market to concentrate on, providing for 38% of the total demand in the Latin America commercial refrigeration equipment market in 2016.

Rapid Urbanization a Boon for Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market

Changing food consumption pattern of urban populations across the emerging economies of Brazil, Argentina, and Mexico is the primary driver of the Latin America commercial refrigeration equipment market. The restless lifestyle that urban population are resorting to in order to gain disposable income is showing on increased consumption of packaged food that utilize refrigeration processes to maintain freshness and nutrition for longer durations.

While the prosperity of the food and beverage industry is propelling the demand in the commercial refrigeration equipment market, development of diverse type of equipment that ideally meet different requirements is driving the adoption, despite the substantial cost of these products.

In many cases, food and beverage companies provide these refrigeration equipment to retail shop vendors as the space occupied helps them as a mode of advertising and market of products right where the customer footfall is maximum. These advertising companies generate bulk demand.

Mexico commercial refrigeration market, in particular, is foreseen for a healthy future on the back of incrementing demand for frozen and ready-to-eat food as well as the presence of a formidable food processing industry in the country.

Request For COVID-19 Impact Analysis Across Industries - www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/…ep_id=1409

The information presented in this review is based on a Transparency Market Research report, titled, “Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market (Product Type - Transportation Refrigeration Equipment, Refrigerator and Freezer, Beverage Refrigeration, and Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Parts; Application - Food Services, Food and Beverage Retail, Food and Beverage Distribution, and Food and Beverage Production; Refrigerant Type - Fluorocarbon, Inorganic, and Hydrocarbon/Natural) - Latin America Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2025.”