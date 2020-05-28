Calcium Formate Market global research report, size, industry share, growth opportunities to 2026

Calcium Formate Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Feed Grade, Industrial Grade), By Application (Feed, Construction, Leather, Chemical, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

The Global Calcium Formate Market size is set to touch USD 627.1 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period, the market was valued at USD 451.2 Million in 2018.

List of Best Companies Operating in the Calcium Formate Market are;

LANXESS

Perstorp

Chongqing Chuandong Chemical (Group) Co., Ltd.

American Elements

GEO Specialty Chemicals

Henan Botai Chemical Building Materials Company Ltd.

Zibo Ruibao Chemical Co., Ltd.

Shandong Baoyuan Chemical Co.,Ltd

Jiangxi Kosin Organic Chemical

Sidley Chemical Co.,Ltd

Multi-Utility Nature of Calcium Formate to Boost Growth Prospects

Calcium formate structure makes it a white crystalline solid that is free-flowing and odourless. Its unique properties have made it a highly demanded compound across the industrial spectrum.

For example, in the leather tanning industry, calcium formate speeds up the percolation of chrome in the leather. This is also why leather is one of the leading segments in the market with a 18.3% share, as per Calcium Formate Market trends.

Addition of the compound in cement makes cement hard, strong, and more durable, making it a hot cake in the cement industry. Moreover, the compound also works well in low temperature and prevents corrosion in metal substrates.

Another application of calcium ethanoate is in flue gas desulphurization, where the compound has shown the capacity to remove nearly 95% of oxides of sulphur from fuel oil.

This multi-applicability is expected to enhance the potential of this market in the approaching decade.

Asia-Pacific to Hold a Commanding Position in the Market; Europe to Grow Healthily

Asia-Pacific is projected to dominate the Calcium Formate Market share owing to the explosion of construction activities in China and India and a flourishing cement and steel industry in Japan. Europe is anticipated to experience a stable growth period owing to the increasing demand for calcium ethanoate in the feed industry.

North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East will exhibit a relatively modest CAGR due to low demand for the compound in their construction industries.

Increasing Research into Safety of Calcium Formate to Promote Innovation

Competition in this market is still at its nascent stage as safety in using the compound is still being researched and the results are promising. For example, the International Labor Organization (ILO) found that ingestion of calcium formate in a healthy body does not lead to its accumulation and is, in fact, metabolized by the body at a quick pace.

These are positive signs for players to increase their investment in R&D activities in manufacturing this compound and establishing their presence in the market.