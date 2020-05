Defoamers Market to reach US$ 11,000 mn by 2026 according to demand forecasts

Global Defoamers Market was valued at around US$ 7,000.0 Mn in 2017 and is likely to grow at CAGR of more than 4.0% from 2018 to 2026. Asia Pacific is the largest regional segment for global Defoamers Market holding lucrative CAGR.

The demand within the global defoamers market is rising on account of advancements in industrial processes. The use of defoamers in the chemical industry has generated a wide array of opportunities for market growth.

Furthermore, industrial liquids need to be handled with immense care in order to ensure optimal usage. A number of hydrophobic materials that excite the formation of foam are used across the chemical industry.

In order to reduce the amount of foam produced, chemical experts recommend the use of defoamers for a multitude of applications. Defoamers are also available as anti-foaming agents across the market.

This is an important point from the perspective of evaluating the market dynamics of the product.

Transparency Market Research (TMR) finds that the global defoamers market is expected to grow at a steady CAGR of 4.5% over the period between 2018 and 2026.

The total value of the defoamers market held a total value of US$ 7500 Mn in 2017. This value is slated to touch new heights in the years to follow.

The growth of the defoamers market can be attributed to the advancements in end-use industries such as agrochemicals, food and beverages, and oil and gas.

Advancements in Food Processing and Manufacturing

The use of defoamers in the food industry has played a central role in generating increased revenues within the market. Kitchens of large restaurants and hotels that prepare food for thousands of people use defoamers to prevent effusion while preparing food.

Furthermore, defoamers are domestically used to prevent food effervescence that can affect the taste of the preparation. Silicon oil is the most commonly used defoamer in the food industry.

Considering the factors mentioned above, it is safe to predict that the global defoamers market would tread along a lucrative growth path in the years to follow. Furthermore, the use of defoamers as a cleaning agent in households has also given an impetus to market growth.

Pharmaceutical Industry as Key End-User

Although foaming plays an important role in the cleaning action of soap bars and detergents, excessive foaming can result in wastage of soap. Therefore, small quantity of defoamer is used in soaps bars, washing liquids, and shampoos.

Excessive foaming can interrupt with smooth execution of several industrial processes. The pharmaceutical industry has especially emerged a sound consumer within the global defoamers market.

Therefore, the total volume of revenues in the global defoamers market is set to grow at an unprecedented pace in the years to follow. Other than this, manufacturing of medical drugs and ointments also involves the use of defoamers.

The continual growth of the pharmaceutical industry is expected to drive sales within the global defoamers market.