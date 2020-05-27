Gas Struts and Spring Systems Market rapid technological advancements during the forecast period

Gas struts and spring systems are used for lifting, opening, adjusting, closing, and positioning operations in a diverse range of fields
Gas Struts and Spring Systems: Introduction
- Gas springs are occasionally referred to as gas props, gas lifts, or gas struts, depending on application and industry. Gas struts and spring systems are primarily used to counterbalance or support moving masses.
- Gas struts and spring systems are hydro-pneumatic adjustment elements. These systems consist of a piston rod and a pressure tube with a piston unit.
- Gas struts and spring systems are of various designs such as extension-damped gas struts, compressed-damped gas struts, compressed and extension-damped gas springs, and gas springs without damping
- Gas struts and spring systems are filled with non-toxic nitrogen under high pressure. Additionally, there exists a defined amount of oil in the interior of gas struts and springs for end-position damping and lubrication.
- The global gas struts and spring systems market is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, owing to increased demand for these systems in industries such as automotive, aerospace, and marine.
Global Gas Struts and Spring Systems Market: Dynamics
Global Gas Struts and Spring Systems Market: Key Drivers
- Gas struts and spring systems are lightweight, corrosion resistant, durable, easy to install, and reliable. These features are expected to boost the demand for gas struts and spring systems in the automotive industry during the forecast period.
- Growth of residential and automotive industries has fueled the demand for gas struts and spring systems across the world
- Rising demand for gas struts and spring systems in industries such as automotive, marine, and aerospace is one of the major factors driving the global gas struts and spring systems market
- Increasing usage in aerospace and automotive industries has led to increasing demand for nitrogen gas springs, which is anticipated to fuel the global market for gas struts and spring systems in the next few years
