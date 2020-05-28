Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market expected to witness a sustainable growth over 2025

ReportsnReports offers a latest published report on “Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 205 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

The Global Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market size is projected to grow from USD 89.0 Billion in 2020 to USD 117.3 Billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.6% during the forecast year.

Top Companies Profiled in the Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market:

Amcor PLC (Australia)

Sonoco Products Company (US)

Sealed Air Corporation (US)

Huhtamaki OYJ (Finland)

Berry Global Inc. (US)

Biodegradable plastic decomposes naturally in the environment. This is achieved when microorganisms in the environment metabolize and break down the structure of biodegradable plastic.

It is less harmful to the environment than traditional plastics. Biodegradable plastics can be composed of bioplastics manufactured from renewable raw materials.

The food & beverage industry is a major one in the sustainable packaging market. The primary function of food & beverage packaging is to reduce food loss and increase the shelf-life of food products.

Global players are aiming at using innovative packaging materials developed from degradable and recyclable materials in order to achieve sustainability.

Consumers seek convenience food solutions due to lack of time.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Department: Sales/Export/Marketing: 54%, Managers: 23%, and CXOs: 23%

By Designation: Managers: 61%, CXOs: 23%, and Executives:16%

By Region: APAC: 33%, Europe: 27%, North America: 25%, Middle East & Africa: 10%, and South America: 5%

