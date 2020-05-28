Telescopic Channel/ Runner Market to 2027 report details the growth analysis by manufacturers, regions, forecast analysis

Telescopic Channel/ Runner Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 - 2027

Telescopic Channel/Runner: Introduction

Telescopic channel/runner, also known as a drawer runner/channel is generally used in drawers, which are used for storing things. It is a small device which helps to simplify fluid motion while the drawer is closed and opened. The telescopic channel/runner is integrated with a small set of wheels which are attached to the external sides of the drawer.

Drawers need telescopic channel/runner for smooth functioning; they smoothen the opening and closing function of drawers.

Telescopic channel/runner are made from different materials such as aluminum, stainless steel, and plastic.

There are three types of telescopic channel/runners: light duty channel/runner, medium duty channel/runner, and heavy duty channel/runner.

The global telescopic channel/runner market is expected to grow at a rapid pace over the forecast period, owing to increased demand for telescopic channel/runner in the residential and commercial sector.

Global Telescopic Channel/Runner Market: Dynamics

Global Telescopic Channel/Runner Market: Key Drivers

The increasing usage of ATM machines, gaming machines, ticket machines, and food and drink dispensing equipment, which require telescopic channel/runners are projected to drive the demand for telescopic channel/runners in the forthcoming years.

Premium furniture is seeing increasing demand since purchasing power of consumers is rising together with economic growth; thus, rise in demand for premium furniture is expected to boost the demand for telescopic channel/runner in the residential, commercial, and industrial sector across the globe.

Growing investment opportunity, especially in developing countries such as China and India, is anticipated to boost the telescopic channel/runner market in the coming years.

The growing demand for telescopic channel/runner from the residential sector due to the increasing consumer preference to design modular kitchens coupled with rising disposable income of consumers is expected to propel the telescopic channel/runner market.

Rise in uncertainty of steel prices to hamper the market

Rise in uncertainty of steel prices which is the primary raw material used in manufacturing telescopic channel/runners is expected to hinder the global telescopic channel/runner market in the next few years.

North America to Hold Major Share of the Global Telescopic Channel/Runner Market

In terms of region, the global telescopic channel/runner market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

North America held leading share of the global telescopic channel/runner market in terms of revenue and volume in 2018 and is projected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. The U.S. is a key market for telescopic channel/runner in North America, due to increasing number of smart homes in the country.

Furthermore, Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing market over the forecast period as compared to other regions. Availability of raw materials at cheaper prices and growing demand for smart kitchens are factors anticipated to accelerate the telescopic channel/runner market in the Asia Pacific region.

Global Telescopic Channel/Runner Market: Competition Landscape

Key Players Operating in the Global Telescopic Channel/Runner Market

Several local and regional players operate in the global market for telescopic channel/runners. The telescopic channel/runner market is fragmented due to the presence of few global and several domestic players.

Most of the manufacturers and vendors promote and sell their telescopic channel/runner through e-tailer websites and via their own online sales website. Manufacturers of telescopic channel/runners are adopting key strategies of new product development and enhancement in the quality of material & delivery process.

Prominent players operating in the global telescopic channel/runner market are:

Blum Inc.

Accuride International Inc.

Hettich Holding GmbH & Co. oHG

Grass

Formenti e Giovenzana SpA

Guangdong Taiming Metal Products Co., LTD

King Slide Works Co., Ltd.

Guangdong Saca Precision Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Guangdong Dongtai Hardware Group

ITW Proline (Prestige)

Arturo Salice S.p.A.

Knape & Vogt Manufacturing Company