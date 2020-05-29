Primary Cells Market report reviews rapid growth in the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries

Primary Cells Market by Type (Human Primary Cells, Animal Primary Cells), Origin (Hematopoietic, Blood, Skin, Gastrointestinal, Hepatocytes, Renal, Skeleton & Muscles), End User (Life Science Research & Research Institutes) - Global Forecast to 2023

In cancer research, primary cells are often exposed to heavy radiation doses, chemicals, and viruses, which transforms these cells into cancer cells through genetic mutations and the introduction of oncogenes. In this way, the molecular-level mechanism and cause of cancer, as well as the altered signaling pathways of cancerous cells, can be studied.

The primary cells market is expected to reach USD 1,107.3 million by 2023 from USD 666.0 million in 2017 at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2018–2023. Growth in the primary cells market is mainly driven by factors such as increasing cancer research; the advantages of primary human cells over cell lines; the increasing demand for monoclonal antibodies; rapid growth in the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries, partnerships, collaborations, and acquisitions; and increasing outsourcing.

The Primary Cells Market is Segmented on:

1. Type

2. Origin

3. End User

Based on type, the market is segmented into human and animal primary cells. The human primary cells segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the high adoption of human primary cells in the development of novel cancer therapies.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into life science research companies and research institutes. The life science research companies segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The high growth rate can be attributed to the high adoption of primary cells in cell-based experiments and cancer research in life science research companies as well as the increasing number of R&D facilities globally.

The global primary cells market is segmented by origin, type, end user, and region. By origin, the primary cells market is classified into hematopoietic, skin, gastrointestinal, liver, lung, renal, heart, skeletal & muscle, and other primary cells.

The liver cells segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to their increasing demand in toxicological and pharmacological studies.

Key Players:

The major players in this market are Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Lonza (Switzerland), Cell Biologics (US), PromoCell (Germany), ZenBio (US), STEMCELL Technologies (Canada), AllCells (US), American Type Culture Collection (US), and Axol Biosciences (UK).