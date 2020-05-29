Recloser Market “estimated to reach US$ 2.4 billion by 2025” in new research

ReportsnReports offers a latest published report on “Recloser Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 170 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

The global Recloser (including sectionalizer) Market is projected to reach USD 2.4 Billion by 2025 from an estimated market size of USD 1.9 Billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

Top Companies Profiled in the Recloser Market:

Noja Power (Australia)

ABB (Switzerland)

Eaton (Ireland)

Schneider Electric (France)

Siemens (Germany)

The programmable resettable segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate, owing to the wide use of programmable resettable sectionalizers in three phase lateral lines.Programmable resettable sectionalizer are widely used in the North America region as the investments in grid modernization, replacement of old installation, and investments in distribution automation is increasing year on year in the region.

The three phase segment is estimated to grow at the highest rate of all segments during the forecast period.The demand of three phase recloser (including sectionalizer) is increasing due to rising demand for three-phase power from industries in countries such as India, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and Argentina.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation

1.3.2 Regional Scope

1.3.3 Years Considered For The Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Breakdown Of Primaries

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Demand-Side Analysis

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.3.1 Assumptions

2.3.2 Forecast

2.3.3 Supply-Side Analysis

2.3.3.1 Assumptions And Calculation

2.4 Some Of The Insights Of Industry Experts

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities In The Recloser And Sectionalizer Market

4.2 Recloser Market, By Voltage Rating

4.3 Recloser Market, By Control Type

4.4 Recloser Market, By Phase Type

4.5 Recloser Market, By Region

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.4 Challenges

6 Recloser Market, By Voltage Rating

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Up To 15 Kv

6.3 16-27 Kv

6.4 27-38 Kv

….and More

