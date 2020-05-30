Kaolin Market is projected to reach $4.1 billion, at a CAGR of 5.5% - global forecast to 2025

[161 Pages Report] Kaolin Market research report categorizes the global market by Process (Water-Washed, Airfloat, Calcined, Delaminated, and Surface-Modified & Unprocessed), End-Use Industry (Paper, Ceramic & Sanitarywares, Fiberglass, Paints & Coatings, Rubber, Plastics) & Geography.

According to the new market research report "Kaolin Market by Process (Water-Washed, Airfloat, Calcined, Delaminated, and Surface-Modified & Unprocessed), End-Use Industry (Paper, Ceramic & Sanitarywares, Fiberglass, Paints & Coatings, Rubber, Plastics), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the kaolin market size is projected to grow from USD 3.1 billion in 2020 and reach USD 4.1 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2020 to 2025.



The growth of this market can be attributed to the increase in demand from paper, ceramics & sanitarywares, fiberglass, paints & coatings, rubber, plastics end-use industries, and its availability.



A water-washed segment to lead the kaolin market during 2020-2025



Water-washed process, also known as wet processing, is used to produce kaolin by sieving, grinding, centrifuging, slurring, blunging, and chemically treating crude kaolin. The growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing demand from the building & construction industry.

The water-washed process is widely used in the production of hydrous kaolin as the process helps to retain water in the clay for about 12%-14%.



Ceramic & sanitarywares are expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the kaolin market during the forecast period



Based on the end-use industry, the ceramics & sanitarywares segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the kaolin market. Kaolin is used extensively in the ceramics & sanitaryware industry, owing to its high fusion temperature and white burning characteristics that make it suitable to manufacture ceramic whiteware products, porcelain, insulators, and refractories.

The excellent dielectric properties and chemical inertness of kaolin make it well suited for porcelain electrical insulators.



The Asia Pacific to lead the global kaolin market during the forecast period



The Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the largest share of the global kaolin market in 2020. The market here is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR between 2020 and 2025.

The Asia Pacific region is an emerging and lucrative market for kaolin, owing to the demographic changes, increasing industrial development, and improving economic conditions. This region constitutes approximately 60% of the world’s population, resulting in the wide-scale adoption of kaolin in paper, rubber, ceramics & sanitarywares, fiberglass, paints & coatings end-use industries.



Some of the leading manufacturers of kaolin profiled in this report Imerys S.A. (France), BASF SE (Germany), Ashapura Group (India), EICL Limited (India), SCR-Sibelco N.V.

(Belgium), KaMin LLC (US), Thiele Kaolin Company (US), LASSELSBERGER Group (Hungary), Quarzwerke GmbH (Germany), Sedlecký kaolin a. s. (Czech Republic), I-Minerals lnc.

(Canada), 20 Microns Limited (India), Minotaur Exploration Limited (Australia), W. R. Grace & Co. (US), KERAMOST, a.s.

(Czech Republic), Uma Group of Kaolin (India), Jiangxi Sincere Mineral Industry Co., Ltd. (China), and Active Minerals International, LLC (US).



