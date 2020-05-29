Automated Laundromat Services Market likely to experience a tremendous growth in near future

Automated laundromat services are anticipated to show significant growth in the coming years owing to rising number of single person households, growing awareness regarding healthy and hygienic lifestyles, and busy routines of people. Laundry service providers are offering door to door services to save customer’s time and offering special discounts for regular customers, which is the strength of the business. These factors are helping providers to attract more and more customers. The threat to the market is from new entrants and also from customers, as a majority prefer to do their own laundry.

Automated Laundromat Services Market: Introduction

Developed countries in Europe and North America have shown a preference for automated laundromat services. However, increasing income and changing lifestyles across several emerging countries across the Asia Pacific is expected to surge demand in future.

Key Drivers of the Global Automated Laundromat Services Market

Changing the clothing habits of people and busy schedules have led to rising preference for laundry services. Card operated or coin-operated laundry services are considered a more convenient and cost-effective option. Commercial sector players such as hotels and hospitals also prefer these laundry services, which is driving the overall laundromat market. Providers are also adopting several promotional activities such as coupons and discounts to attract customers. This is also encouraging the market.

Growing preference for laundry services is also encouraging major players in the laundromat market to provide different additional services to ensure customer satisfaction. Service providers are aiming to provide top-level customer service such as clean facilities and offering a conducive environment for productive activities such as studying. These factors are also anticipated to inspire significant growth in the automated laundromat services market during the forecast period.

