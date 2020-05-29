Shelling Machines Market great opportunities available for the vendors interpreted by a new report

Shelling machines are mainly used to separate nuts such as almond, peanuts, and cashew from its shell. The machine includes a separating chamber, shelling chamber, and a motor (1HP).

Shelling Machines: Introduction

Shelling or separation is an important process in the production of groundnut. Shelling is the removal of the groundnut seed from its pod by compression, impact action, and a combination or shearing of more of these methods. The shelling operation is of two types: traditional and mechanical.

Shelling machines use different types of material depending on durability, cost and availability, strength and rigidity, and weight and friction.

The global shelling machines market is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period owing to increasing demand for shelling machines in the agriculture industry.

To understand how our report can bring difference to your business strategy, Ask for a brochure

Global Shelling Machines Market: Dynamics

Global Shelling Machines Market: Key Drivers

Shelling machines ease up the process in the assembly line and increases the efficiency of the separation process of groundnuts from its shell. This is expected to boost the demand for shelling machines in agriculture industries during the forecast period.

Rise in consumption and production of dried fruit products such as almond, cashew, and prune is expected to boost the demand for shelling machines around the world. For instance, according to a report published by the International Nut and Dried Fruit Council, the global production of dried fruits was over 3.1 million metric tons in 2018/2019, which represents an increase of 30% compared to 2012-2013.

Rise in demand for saving more working time while separating groundnut from its shell is augmenting the demand for shelling machines across the world. This is primarily because traditional shelling is done by stick beating, animal trampling, or pod pressing by hand. This process take considerable time to separate the groundnut from its shell.

Stuck in a neck-to-neck competition with other brands? Request a custom report