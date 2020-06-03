Current research: Soil Conditioners Market worth $2.5 billion by 2025

The global soil conditioners market is projected to witness significant growth due to factors such as rise in demand for agriculture crops, especially from developing countries, decrease in availability of arable land due to industrialization in both developed and developing countries, and shrinkage in productivity of soil due to use of fertilizers and chemicals.

The report "Soil Conditioners Market by Type (Surfactants, Gypsum, Super Absorbent Polymers, and Others), Application (Agriculture, Construction & Mining, and Others), Formulation (Liquid and Dry), Crop Type, Soil Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" The global soil conditioners market is estimated to account for a value of USD 1.7 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2020, to reach a value of USD 2.5 billion by 2025. Increased demand for agricultural crops such as rice, wheat, and soybean, especially from the developing countries and decrease in availability of agricultural land owing to urbanization is among the key factors expected to drive the soil conditioners market.

The surfactants segment is projected to be the largest segment in soil conditioners market during the forecast period.

Surfactants are also termed as soil wetting agents. Soil surfactants are the soil wetting agents that are designed for improving infiltration, water distribution, and water retention.

Several players offer wetting agents having application in turf and agrochemicals industry. Solvay (Belgium) is among the leading player offering a wide portfolio of wetting agents having application in agriculture.

Apart from this, Aquatrols (US) is also backed by a wide variety of surfactants portfolio having applications in turf and agriculture.

Increase in number of sports turf in developed countries and increased demand for agricultural crops in developing countries is expected to drive demand for surfactants in the years to come.

The agriculture segment is estimated to account for the second largest market share, in terms of value, in 2020.

Soil conditioners act as a valuable tool for the agricultural industry with their ability to enhance soil fertility, texture, and quality. Apart from this, shrinkage in the availability of arable land has urged farmers to enhance crop production in existing land, thus creating an opportunity for soil conditioner manufacturers.

In developing countries, population growth and urbanization are the key reasons for the shrinkage of arable land. However, this has also increased the demand for crop production in these developing countries.

Thus the rising demand for soil conditioners in agriculture fields in the developing countries is expected to drive the soil conditioners market in the forecast period.

The liquid segment is estimated to account for the largest market share, in terms of value, in 2020.

Liquid soil conditioners serve as a wetting agent that enhances water retention capacity. In comparison with the dry form, a low quantity of liquid soil conditioners is enough to cover larger crop areas.

The liquid forms are applied on a volume basis rather than a weight basis.These factors are expected to boost sale of liquid conditioners in the years to come. Leading player, BASF (Germany), has its entire range of soil conditioner in the liquid form catering for the tunnel construction.

Syngenta (Switzerland) offers soil conditioner under its brand, Qualibra, which also is a liquid conditioner used in sports fields.

The cereals & grains segment is estimated to account for the largest market share, in terms of value, in 2020.

Cereals & grains are the staple food products in many countries, which include wheat, rice, corn, sorghum, oats, and barley. With the increase in population and food demand, the basic requirement of farmers is to increase the yield of cereals & grains in a sustainable way.

Here, demand for soil conditioners, such as surfactants (soil wetting agents), gypsum, and natural polysaccharide derivatives, are expected to increase to improve the quality and quantity of cereals & grain crops.

The loam soil segment is projected to be the largest segment in soil conditioners market during the forecast period.

Loam soil is mainly used for gardening and agricultural purposes, owing to its water-retention capacity. It has high calcium content and has a high aeration capacity.

This soil is suitable for most crops and vegetables. Loamy soil covers major parts of the Earth’s crust and is considered highly fertile.

Rotational farming is highly practiced on loamy lands, which is projected to drive the demand for agrochemicals, such as soil conditioners. Loam soil is widely available across regions, due to which this segment is projected to dominate the market.

North America accounted for the largest share during the forecast period.

The North American region accounted for the largest share during the forecast period. The increase in industrial activities is a key factor that has caused soil degradation in the North American region.

Also, North America hosts several mining activities, which lead to barren soil that is susceptible to erosion by wind and rain. . In North America, contamination of the surface in farms and mining to extract minerals, coal, oil, or gas has resulted in soil degradation.

According to a report published by Cornell study 2017, in the US, soil disappears ten times faster than it is naturally replenished at an estimated rate of nearly 1.7 billion tons of farmland per year. These factors have contributed to rise in demand for soil conditioners in the region.

This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with a study on the product portfolios of the leading companies operating in the soil conditioners market. It includes the profiles of leading companies, such as BASF (Germany), Syngenta (Switzerland), Novozymes (Denmark), Solvay (Belgium), UPL (India), Clariant (Switzerland), Evonik Industries (Germany), Eastman Chemical Company (US), Croda International PLC (UK), ADEKA Corporation (Japan), Vantage Specialty Chemicals (US), Aquatrols (US), Rallis India Limited (India), Humintech GmbH (Germany), GreenBest Ltd (UK), Omnia Specialities Australia (Australia), Grow More, Inc. (US), Geoponics Corp. (US), Delbon (France), and FoxFarm Soil & Fertilzer Co. (US).

