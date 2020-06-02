Chemical Sunscreen Market: estimated to record highest CAGR by 2019 – 2027 according to a new research report

Chemical Sunscreen Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 - 2027

Global Chemical Sunscreen Market – Introduction

Chemical sunscreen contains chemical compounds which absorbs UV rays before it reaches the skin’s surface by converting it from light to heat energy. Chemical sunscreens essentially penetrate into the skin to absorb the harmful rays before they penetrate the dermis and damage the skin. Chemical-based sunscreens are quick and easy to apply, thinner, and spreads on the skin. Chemical sunscreens are made with ingredients such as Oxybenzone, Avobenzone, Octinoxate and Octisalate. Chemical sunscreen is also known as chemical sunblock. Companies are making chemical sunscreen formulas which provide effective water-resistant coverage. Water-resistant sunscreens are highly suitable for professional swimmers, surfers, stand-up paddle boarders, and also for people on beaches and at pool parties etc.

Rise in usage of sun care products by sports personalities projected to be an opportunity for the chemical sunscreen market

Rapid increase in usage of sun care products such as creams, lotions, sprays, and lip balm by sports personalities active in extreme outdoor sports, water sports etc. are likely to create significant opportunities for manufacturers and distributors of chemical sunscreen products in the forecasted timeline. The sports industry has grown tremendously in the last few years. People are actively involved in various sporting activities and taking necessary steps to protect their skin from burns etc.

Increase in demand for organic sun care products a challenge for the chemical sunscreen market

Continuous rise in demand and usage of natural and organic sun care products is anticipated to hamper the growth of chemical-based sunscreen products during the forecast period. Individuals with sensitive skin and those who are conscious about skin cancer inducing- chemical ingredients used in chemical sun care products, are considering organic sun care products as a suitable or convenient alternative. These factors are projected to be a challenge for manufacturers & distributors dealing in chemical sunscreens during the forecast period.

For Right Perspective & Competitive Insights on Chemical Sunscreen Market, Request for a Sample

North America Considered to be the Largest Market for Chemical Sunscreen

Geographically, the global chemical sunscreen market can be divided into five regions: North America, Europe , Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America

North America accounted for major share of the global chemical sunscreen market in 2018. The market in North America is anticipated to grow at a moderate rate during the forecast period due rising need for products suitable for various skin types. Demand for sun care products changes depending on skin type and sun intensity.

The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period due to rising awareness about harmful ultraviolet rays, and promotional initiatives undertaken by companies such as distribution of free samples of sun care products, awareness campaigns, and promotional flyers in China, India, Japan, and other Southeast Asian countries. This is projected to surge the demand for chemical sunscreen in the Asia Pacific region.