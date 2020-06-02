White Box Server Market report reviews 2020 size rising growth and share, challenges, current scenario, growth opportunities with key players - wistron, inventec, celestica, hyve solutions, zt systems

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "White Box Server Market" The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

Growth in the demand for low-cost servers, higher uptime, and high degree of customization, and increase in number of data centers across the globe are the major factors that drive the white box server market growth. In addition, increase in the adoption of open platforms such as open compute project, project Scorpio, and increase in the adoption of white box server among end users, fuel the growth of the market.

However, limited service and support offerings from ODM’s and lack of technical expertise in their designing and deployment hamper the growth of the white box server market. Furthermore, increase in demand for micro servers from data centers and growth in support for arm processors in the market is anticipated to create major opportunities for the white box server market.

The white box server market is segmented into server type, business type, processor type, and region. By server type, it is segmented into rack & tower, blade, and density optimized.

As per business type, it is bifurcated into data center and enterprises. In terms of processor type, it is segmented into x86 server and non-x86 server.

Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the white box server market analysis are Quanta Computer Inc., Wistron Corporation, Inventec Corporation, Hon Hai Precision Industry Company Ltd., Mitac Holdings Corp., Celestica Inc., Penguin Computing Inc., Super Micro Computer Inc., Hyve Solutions, and ZT Systems. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

Current and future white box server market trends are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness of the market.

White Box Server Market By Server Type:

Rack & Tower

Blade

Density-Optimized

