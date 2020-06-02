Bias Cutting Machine Market explores report 2020 based on current market status, trends, types, major companies

The report on the global bias cutting machine market is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various factors on market segments and regions.

Bias Cutting Machine Market: Introduction

A cutting machine is a type of machine used for cutting out parts of pieces from layers of cloth or knitted fabric. The technically possible depth of cutting the layer depends on the design of the cutting machine and on the thickness and properties of the fabric. Cutting machines may be movable. Bias cutting machines are used to cut cord fabric and woven fabric. Bias cutting machine operatives fall under the broader career category of textile cutting machine setters, operators, and tenders.

Key Drivers of the Global Bias Cutting Machine Market

Various factors are expected to drive the demand for bias cutting machines during the forecast years owing to rising demand for vertical bias cutters. Within a few years, these cutters have found substantial acceptance from tire producers due to their speed and comparatively lower cost than other cutters.

Furthermore, key manufacturers are highly concentrating on innovation in production technologies. The foremost long-term development opportunities for the bias cutting machine sector can be derived by ensuring continuous process enhancements and financial elasticity to invest in ideal strategies. These factors are projected to create an opportunity to increase the demand for bias cutting machines globally.

Market in Asia Pacific to Expand Rapidly

In terms of geography, the global bias cutting machine market can be divided into five regions North America (NA), Europe (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SA)

North America country-level analysis features the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Analysis and forecast of the bias cutting machine market in Europe includes markets across the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Similarly, Asia Pacific includes India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa includes the bias cutting machine market analysis and forecast of GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. The South America bias cutting machine market is segmented into Brazil, and Rest of South America.

Asia Pacific is expected to show the fastest growth rate during the forecast period due to the rising number of brands and strong product innovation among manufacturers. Moreover, easy availability of raw materials is expected to increase the production of bias cutting machines in the region.

Key Players Operating in the Global Market

The bias cutting machine market is fragmented, and competition is strong due to the presence of various key players. Companies are investing substantially in R&D of new cutting technologies, and in merger and acquisition to establish their market position.

In April 2019, technical textiles weaver Arville acquired a new wide-width bias cutting and winding line from Swedish machinery supplier Svegea as it looks to meet growing demand for its components used across aerospace and automotive industries.

A few of the key players operating in the global bias cutting machine market are:

All Well Industry Co., Ltd.

SHYR CHIUANN MACHINERY INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

Arville

Shanghai Kamy Mechanical and Electrical Co., Ltd.

Kayton Industry Co., Ltd.

Sewn Products Equipment Company

HMG High Tech Tyre Machinery & Consultancy

Larsen & Toubro Limited

Qingdao Ouli Machine Co., Ltd.

Cosmo Overseas

Global Bias Cutting Machine Market: Research Scope

Global Bias Cutting Machine Market, by Type

Vertical Machine

Horizontal Machine

Global Bias Cutting Machine Market, by Operating System

Manual

Semi-automatic

Fully Automatic

Global Bias Cutting Machine Market, by Cutting Material

Fabric

Fur

Leather

Others

Global Bias Cutting Machine Market, by Application

Automotive

Textiles

Manufacturing

Aerospace

Others

Global Bias Cutting Machine Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



