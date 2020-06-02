RegTech Market report reviews 2020 advanced technologies, current and further trend, growth opportunities with key companies profiled: accuity, IBM, compendor, infrasoft tech., actimize, bwise b.v.

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "RegTech Market" The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

Rise in demand for compliance and regulatory sandbox approach within the financial industry is the key factor to drive the growth of the global RegTech market, owing to RegTech’s ability to envision new approaches and ability to streamline Anti-Money Laundering (AML) checks. Increasing government focus on digitization of manual reporting and compliance processes is expected to propel RegTech adoption due to its significant cost saving benefit.

The banking, financial services, and insurance sector is expected to anticipate highest adoption of RegTech, owing to its advance functionality, which includes predictive analytics and various analytics tools, and its capability to improve communication and collaboration between institutions and regulators.

However, regulatory divergence and concerns associated with cybersecurity and privacy coupled with lack of data standardization are the factors that hamper the global RegTech market growth. Furthermore, increase in application of machine learning, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and blockchain to offer new efficiencies in compliance is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market in the upcoming years.

The RegTech market is segmented into application, enterprise size, and region. By application, it is classified into fraud management, identity management, regulatory reporting, regulatory intelligence, and risk & compliance management.

On the basis of enterprise size, it is categorized into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises.

Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Market Players in the Report:

Accuity, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Compendor GmbH

Wolters Kluwer N.V.

Infrasoft Technologies

Actimize (NICE Systems Ltd.)

PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC)

Rimes Technologies Corporation

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

BWise B.V. (SAI Global Pty Limited)

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc.

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LSEG)

RegTech Market By Application:

Fraud Management

Identity Management

Regulatory Reporting

Regulatory Intelligence

Risk & Compliance Management

