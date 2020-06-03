New release: Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Antenna Market global industry analysis, trends, by 2025

Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Antenna Market is driven by its high processing speed and clearly defined energy input, The Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Antenna market is segmented on the basis of applications and region.

Some of the major key players in the Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Antenna market are Molex, Lite-On, SelectConnect, Pulse Electronics, Amphenol, LPKF Laser & Electronics, Tongda, VLG, Galtronics, TE Connectivity, and Sunway among others.

The Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) technology is economic alternative and flexible for the production of the Molded Interconnect Devices (MID). Molded interconnect devices are plated plastic parts that are used in automotive wiring components, medical devices or in cellphone antennas.

These laser direct structuring materials are available in a broad range of plastics, for this technology the plastic material must be of laser direct structuring to work. In the category of low temperature or low cost they have high effect strength and are used in the environment having low temperature.

In the category of medium temperature or medium cost nylon based materials can withstand a little bit of temperature which includes low temperature soldering. In the category of high temperature or high cost, materials can handle any soldering temperature virtually.

The advantages of laser direct structuring antennas, includes 3D antenna application, and easy design changes in radiator patterns.

Laser direct structuring antenna drives the market by its high processing speed and clearly defined energy input. Tools are of low cost and quick layout changes are also possible.

In many markets and industry, use of electronics is increasing and industry requires technologies that would reduce the weight of components and dimensions and at the same time, production of prototypes is also be simplified. The laser direct structuring process meets all these requirements which leads to the market growth.

However due to its longer plating process, high temperature resistance materials, difficult procedure to proceed because of the thin metallization layers and beads of laser structuring process, and high investment in the equipment may lead to fall in the market growth.

On the other hand, laser direct structuring provides opportunity for diverse structures along with the light emitting diode (LED) surfaces that would fabricate controlled light extraction efficiencies. Laser direct structuring by short and ultrashort pulses brings new opportunities for photons.

Short and Ultrashort lasers are applied in material processing. In which shorter pulses reduces heat-affected damage of the material and opens new path for nanometer accuracy.

Even after 40 years the development of the laser brings lot of effort in developing better and new performing lasers.

The Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Antenna market is segmented on the basis of applications and region. On the basis of applications the market is segmented into medical electronics, consumer electronics, automotive, networking and others.

In automotive laser direct structuring builds 3D circuit boards on plastic. Circuits can be run through up walls and holes allowing for 3D design.

Laser direct structuring automotive can be applied in brake sensor, steering wheel hub, positioning sensor, forward control switch, and light emitting diode (LED) lights which is used in motorcycle.

Laser direct structuring has been widely engaged to manufacture a range of components for use in electronic and medical devices applications like in dental tools, insulin pumps, touch sensors, hearing aids and glucose meters. Laser direct structuring in medical electronics allows medical device designers to integrate hugely complex mechanical and electrical features into hugely compact applications which existing flat 2D technologies cannot achieve.

With the precision and speed of laser direct structuring, this technology will create compact, high-density medical applications that will meet required electronic device guidelines, medical-grade. On the basis of region laser direct structuring market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa.

European market due to presence of many automotive industries in the region is expected to witness high growth and also in North America there is rapid growth of the industry.