Current research: RF Acoustic Wave Filters Market analysis, growth, trends by 2025

RF Acoustic Wave Filters Market driven by increasing use of smartphones and electronic devices

The applications of the filters are extremely wide in today’s technology world. They are demanded in various configurations and sets, especially in the communication devices where small size, low cost, light weight, and high performance are required.

Filters are the devices that transmit signal within the given bandwidth (low pass, high pass and band pass) while suppressing the signals with frequency outside the band pass. One such filters type is the RF acoustic wave filter.

Acoustic filters are capable of providing both low and high frequencies up to 6GHz. RF acoustic wave filters uses technologies of the acoustic devices such as Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) and Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW).

These devices use piezoelectric substrate for the propagation of acoustic wave through it playing a major important role in wireless communications due to their guaranteed spectral integrity of radio frequency signals. They are the electromechanical devices that are used in broad range of radio frequency applications that provides frequency selection, control and signal processing capabilities.

Increasing use of smartphones and electronic devices are the major factors for the use of increasing RF acoustic wave filters. From the days of the mobile phones, the SAW filters have been in used, however the BAW filters have come up recently.

Both SAW filter and BAW filter technologies have their own advantages. SAW filters are used at low frequency (up to 1.5 GHz) while BAW filters are used at high frequency (from 2 GHz to 6 GHz).

Due to the increasing demand of high end smartphones and electronic devices, more filters are required. Low insertion loss, good rejection of adjacent bands, highly efficient, compact design and steeper slopes makes the RF acoustic filters more advantageous as compared to others.

One of the major restraints that RF acoustic filters are facing include its inoperability into liquids and also the piezoelectric substrates are temperature dependent. However, with the increase in frequencies the size of the BAW filters can be decreased, making them ideal for the demanding 3G, 4G and 5G applications.

Also due to its less sensitivity to temperature variation at broad bandwidths the RF acoustic filters delivers very low loss and steep filter skirts.

RF acoustic wave filters market is segmented on the basis of fabrication type, technology type, application and geography. Further RF acoustic wave filters market segmentation by fabrication types can be divided into Silicon and Glass.

RF acoustic wave filters market based on its technology type is segmented into Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) and Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW). Further bulk acoustic wave filters are divided into solid mounted resonators and film bulk acoustic resonator.

Further segmentation by application is bifurcated into smartphones, Television, Radio, automotive navigation system, military radar system, wearable devices, and commercial.

RF acoustic wave filters market is segmented on the basis of geography into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Asia Pacific seems to be the dominant region in terms of use of RF acoustic wave filters due to the rapid and excessive use of smartphones, and other electronic devices.

Countries such as U.S., China, Japan, South Korea, and India are expected to have positive growth in the forecast period from 2017 to 2025.