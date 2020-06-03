Incinerator Equipment Market latest trends and dynamic demand by 2024

The incinerators are equipment used for treatment of waste through the combustion of organic substances present in it.

Incinerator Equipment Market: Overview

In this process, waste materials are converted into ash, flue gas and heat wherein the heat produced is further used for generating electricity. The furnace utilized in combustion process is automatically monitored and controlled to ensure efficient and safe operations.

The Incinerator Equipment Market Latest Trends can be divided as per applications, technologies and geographies. These equipment are broadly used in municipal wastes, chemical and industrial wastes, agricultural incineration, sewage incineration, building wastes, ashes and medical waste incineration.

Major incinerator technologies include rotary kiln, static furnace, fluidised bed, liquid injection, catalytic combustion multiple hearth incinerator, direct flame, waste gas flare and moving grate incinerator. Among these technologies, rotary kiln, liquid injection and fluidised bed are more prevalent in the industry due to its flexibility and usage in large number of applications.

The waste combustion process through incinerator equipment is particularly undertaken in Japan due to scarcity of available land resource. Sweden and Denmark have been the leaders in generation of energy through incineration process.

The other countries that are heavily depending on incinerators include Germany, Luxembourg, France and the Netherlands.

Incinerator Equipment Market: Drivers and Restraints

The growing market for waste management technologies is the major factor driving the global incinerator equipment market. The incinerator process helps minimize cost of transportation of waste to landfills as well as reduce pressure executed on available land.

In addition to this, it also helps eliminate harmful gases produced from the landfills thus reducing environmental risks. However, the market is greatly affected due to the regulatory policies concerning carbon emissions, implemented by various organisations such as US Environmental Protection Agency (USEPA).

Dioxins which are produced on a large scale during waste treatment process are very toxic due to high content of carcinogenic chemicals in it. Due to high set up cost of incineration plant, it is mainly introduced in line with waste to energy plants rather than separate installation.

Also there is rising need for skilled professionals to efficiently manage continuous operation and maintenance of the incinerator equipment.Top of Form

Incinerator Equipment Market: Defining Trends

Incinerators with cleaner combustion and newer technology are expected to be the future trends for this market. Rapid technological development has been ongoing to initiate technologies at economical costs and with improved environmental performance.

The energy generated from the incineration process is highly regulated and is generally provided to limited private and public operators. Since the tariff of electricity produced through incineration is exclusively based on production costs, the government is planning to subsidize the prices to make it affordable for the consumers to purchase the energy produced.

A large scale participation of private players has been encouraged by the government so as to overcome the huge investments associated with the development of incineration plants. In addition to this, combined involvement of public as well as private companies has reduced the ownership issues which initially would have affected waste management and energy generation process.

The appropriate location of the plant is also essential to initiate cost effective services for waste disposal.

Incinerator Equipment Market: Competitive Insight

Some of the key players in this market include Suez Environment Co. S.A., Brickner & Bratton, Inc, and EEW Energy from Waste GmbH, Babcock & Wilcox Co., Covanta Energy Corp., Martin GmbH, Wheelabrator Technologies, Constructions Industrielled de la Méditerranée S.A., Greshman, and Nova Energy LLC.

Large number of local and international brands and companies are focusing on development of incinerators through huge investments in order to reduce dependency on land resource for waste disposal.

