New release: Wind Tunnel Market research, growth trends and opportunities during 2019 – 2027

A wind tunnel is a device or equipment used in aerodynamic research to study the effect of movements through air or resistance to moving air on the models of spacecraft or aircrafts.

Wind tunnels are large tubes or simply a hollow tube, which is used to replicate the actions of the objects moving along the ground or flying through the air.

Wind tunnels also comprise sensors that are used to provide solid data regarding an object’s contact with air.

A wind tunnel consists of mainly five parts that includes the contraction cone, the settling chamber, the diffuser, the test section, and the drive section.

Key Drivers of the Wind Tunnel Market



High demand for wind tunnels for automotive testing and testing of commercial aircraft is expected to drive the growth of the wind tunnel market across the world.

Rising demand for wind tunnels in aerospace & defense is expected to impact the market throughout the forecast period. Wind tunnels are largely used for testing aircrafts in the aerospace & defense application segment, as these aircrafts are mostly bare in critical climatic conditions. This in turn is expected to accelerate the growth of the wind tunnel market during the estimated period 2019-2027.

Furthermore, increasing demand for UAVs from the military and commercial sector, and expansion of new generation high speed aircraft, missiles, and railways, is expected to boost the growth of the wind tunnel market across the globe.

Increasing investment for the development of autonomous electric vehicles worldwide is projected to drive the global wind tunnel market.

The growing usage of wind tunnels for the installation of wind energy is also expected to fuel the growth of the market across the world.

Moreover, rising demand for wind tunnels in the construction sector is likely to accelerate the growth of the wind tunnel market.

Restraints of the Wind Tunnel Market

High cost of wind tunnel installation and maintenance is one of the negative factors that restrains the growth of the market.

Moreover, use of computational fluid dynamics (CFD) testing as a replacement for wind tunnel is another challenge that could hinder the growth of the global wind tunnel market.

Europe to Hold Major Share of the Global Wind Tunnel Market during the Forecast Period

Europe is projected to be the top region in the global wind tunnel market during the forecast period owing to increased investments in research and development for the growth of advanced and new systems in the aerospace and automobile sector.

North America is also expected to hold significant share of the wind tunnel market over the forecast period due to growing expenditure in the aerospace & defense industry. Wind tunnels are used to test scale models of spacecraft which is the main vehicle or machine in NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration). This in turn is expected to drive the growth of the global wind tunnel market across North America.

The wind tunnel market is likely to grow at a significant rate in the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period due to increasing demand for aerodynamic testing of supersonic missiles and aircraft and also due to the growth of the automobile industry in the region.