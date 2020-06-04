Technical Insulation Market by industry development trend analysis and forecasts 2024 discussed in a new market research report

ReportsnReports offers a latest published report on “Technical Insulation Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 191 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

The Technical Insulation Market is projected to grow from USD 7.6 Billion in 2019 to USD 9.2 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 4.0% between 2019 and 2024.

#Key Players- Zotefoams Plc (UK), Owens Corning (US), Kingspan Group Plc (Ireland), ETEX Group SA (Belgium), Rockwool International A/S (Denmark), Recticel NV/SA (Belgium), Morgan Advanced Materials plc (UK), Armacell International S.A. (Luxembourg), Aspen Aerogels, Inc.

(US), Knauf Insulation (Germany), L’ISOLANTE K-FLEX S.P.A. (Italy), Johns Manville (US), Saint-Gobain ISOVER (France), NMC SA (Belgium), Palziv Inc.

(Israel), Unifrax I LLC (US), Durkee (Wuhan) Insulation Material Co., Ltd. (China), Huamei Energy-Saving Technology Group Co., Ltd.

(China), Wincell Insulation Material Co., Ltd (China), and INTEREP SAS (France).

Man-made mineral fiber can be divided into stone wool, fiberglass, cellular glass, calcium silicate, microporous insulation, aerogel, and vacuum insulated panels.

This segment is projected to register the highest CAGR, in terms of value, between 2019 and 2024. This is because it is used in high-temperature applications in power, oil & gas, and other industries.

The industrial & OEM end-use industry dominated the technical insulation market in 2018. The huge industrial base and necessity to insulate industrial plants are expected to drive this demand in the global marketplace.

In industrial pipelines, high compressive strength insulation is used to maintain nominal thickness during and after installation of the insulation.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation

1.3.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.1.2.3 Breakdown of Primary Interviews

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.4 Assumptions

2.5 Limitations

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Technical Insulation Market

4.2 Technical Insulation Market, By Material Type

4.3 Technical Insulation Market, By Application and Key Countries

4.4 Technical Insulation Market, By End-Use Industry

4.5 Technical Insulation Market, Developed vs. Developing Countries

4.6 APAC: Technical Insulation Market

4.7 Technical Insulation Market: Major Countries

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Power and Energy Requirements in Emerging Economies Owing to Rapid Industrialization and Urbanization

5.2.1.2 Stringent Regulations Mandating Use of Insulation Materials for Energy Conservation

5.2.1.3 Growth in Oil & Gas Demand

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Fluctuation in Availability and Prices of Raw Material

5.2.2.2 Low Awareness About Technical Insulation

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increased Infrastructure Spending in Emerging Economies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High Capital Cost and Lack of Skilled Labor for Installation

5.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.4 Macroeconomic Analysis

5.4.1 GDP of Major Economies in Terms of Ppp

5.4.2 Trends and Forecast of Oil Industry and Its Impact on Technical Insulation Market

List of Tables:

Table 1 Technical Insulation Market Snapshot, 2019 vs. 2024

Table 2 GDP of Major Economies, in Terms of Ppp, 2014–2023 (USD Million)

Table 3 Technical Insulation Market Size, By Material Type, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 4 Hot Insulation: Technical Insulation Market Size, By Region, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 5 Cold-Flexible Insulation: Technical Insulation Market Size, By Region, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 6 Cold-Rigid Insulation: Technical Insulation Market Size, By Region, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 7 Technical Insulation Market Size, By Application, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 8 Industrial Processes: Technical Insulation Market Size, By Region, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 9 Heating & Plumbing: Technical Insulation Market Size, By Region, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 10 HVAC: Technical Insulation Market Size, By Region, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 11 Acoustic: Technical Insulation Market Size, By Region, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 12 Refrigeration: Technical Insulation Market Size, By Region, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 13 Technical Insulation Market Size, By End-Use Industry, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 14 Industrial & Oem: Technical Insulation Market Size, By Region, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 15 Energy: Technical Insulation Market Size, By Region, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 16 Oil & Gas: Technical Insulation Market Size, By Region, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 17 Petrochemical: Technical Insulation Market Size, By Region, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 18 Others: Technical Insulation Market Size, By Region, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 19 Transportation: Technical Insulation Market Size, By Region, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 20 Automotive: Technical Insulation Market Size, By Region, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

