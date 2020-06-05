Explore the United States Crude Oil Refinery Market report outlook to 2023

United States Crude Oil Refinery Market Report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the Report.

The research reports on United States Crude Oil Refinery Market report gives detailed overview of factors that affect global business scope. United States Crude Oil Refinery Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services.

This report provides statistics on the market situation, size, regions and growth factors. United States Crude Oil Refinery Market report contains emerging players analyze data including competitive situations, sales, revenue and market share of top manufacturers.

Get FREE PDF Sample of the report @ www.reportsnreports.com/contact…me=1855241

"United States Crude Oil Refinery Outlook to 2023", is a comprehensive report on crude oil refinery industry in United States. The report provides details on oil refineries such as name, type, operational status, and operator apart from capacity data for the major processing units, for all active and planned refineries in United States for the period 2013-2023.

Further, the report also offers recent developments, financial deals as well as latest contracts awarded in the countrys oil refinery industry.



Scope of this Report-

- Updated information related to all active and planned refineries in the country, including operator and equity details

- Information on CDU, condensate splitter, coking, catalytic cracking and hydrocracking capacities by refinery in the country, where available

- Key mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, private equity and IPOs in the countrys crude oil industry, where available

- Latest developments, financial deals and awarded contracts related to crude oil refineries in the country.



Reasons to access this Report-

- Gain a strong understanding of the countrys crude oil refining industry

- Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historic and forecast capacity data

- Assess your competitors major crude oil refining assets and their performance in the country

- Analyze the latest developments, financial deals and awarded contracts related to the countrys crude oil refining industry

- Understand the countrys financial deals landscape by analyzing how competitors are financed, and the mergers and partnerships that have shaped the market.

Get this Report @ www.reportsnreports.com/purchas…me=1855241

Table of Contents in this Report-

1 Table of Contents 1

1.1. List of Tables 3

1.2. List of Figures 4

2. Introduction 5

2.1. What is This Report About? 5

2.2. Market Definition 5

3. United States Refining Industry 6

3.1. United States Refining Industry, Key Data 6

3.2. United States Refining Industry, Overview 6

3.3. United States Refining Industry, Total Refining Capacity 6

3.4. United States Refining Industry, Crude Distillation Unit Capacity 8

3.5. United States Refining Industry, Condensate Splitter Unit Capacity 14

3.6. United States Refining Industry, Coking Capacity 15

3.7. United States Refining Industry, Catalytic Cracking Capacity 17

3.8. United States Refining Industry, Hydrocracking Capacity 21

3.9. United States Refining Industry, Asset Details 23

3.9.1. United States Refining Industry, Active Asset Details 23

3.9.2. United States Refining Industry, Planned Assets Details 427

4. Recent Contracts 450

4.1. Detailed Contract Summary 450

4.1.1. Awarded Contracts 450

5. Financial Deals Landscape 471

5.1. Detailed Deal Summary 471

5.1.1. Asset Transactions 471

5.1.2. Acquisition 475

5.1.3. Merger 482

6. Recent Developments 485

6.1. Other Significant Developments 485

6.1.1. Jun 14, 2018: Oil prices drop due to rise in US output and dip in China's refinery 485

6.1.2. Apr 25, 2018: Meridian Energy Refinery Project Progresses 485

6.1.3. Apr 24, 2018: Brent crude oil breaches $75 a barrel mark 486

6.1.4. Apr 17, 2018: Praxair Begins Supplying Hydrogen to Marathon Petroleums Louisiana Refinery 486

6.1.5. Apr 14, 2018: Davis Refinery And Comprehensive Leak Detection Monitoring Technology 487

6.1.6. Nov 30, 2017: Lukoil makes final investment decision on coker at Nizhny Novgorod refinery 487

6.1.7. Dec 16, 2017: POGC: Refinery Phase 13; DM Water Production Initiated 488

6.2. New Contracts Announcements 488

6.2.1. Sep 28, 2018: Meridian Contracts with Axens for Final Process Designs for Davis Refinery 488

6.2.2. Nov 28, 2017: JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Selects AspenTechs AspenONE Petroleum Supply Chain Software To Increase Refinery Profitability 489

6.2.3. Feb 28, 2018: CB&I Announces CDAlky Technology Award For Valero Refinery In Louisiana 490

6.2.4. Apr 18, 2018: Fluor Awarded Contract For Marathon Petroleums STAR Program At Galveston Bay Refinery 490

6.2.5. Jun 06, 2018: Meridian Energy Group Signs Letter Of Intent With Target Lodging As Workforce Housing Provider For Davis Refinery Accommodations 491

6.2.6. Jul 17, 2018: Praxair Renews Long-Term Hydrogen Supply Agreement With Marathons Galveston Bay Refinery 491

7. Appendix 493

7.1. Abbreviations 493

7.2. Methodology 493

7.2.1. Coverage 493

7.2.2. Secondary Research 493

and more..