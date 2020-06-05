Air Motors Market interpreted by a new report

Air Motors Market is growing rapidly due to rise in demand for energy efficient air motors in oil & gas and food & beverages industries.

Air motors are also known as pneumatic motors. Air motors transform compressed air to mechanical work via rotary or linear motion. Rotary motion is supplied by either piston air motor, vane air motor, gear or air turbine motor, while, linear motion can come from either piston actuator or diaphragm.

Key Drivers of Air Motors Market

Rise in Demand for Energy Efficient Air Motors in Oil & Gas and Food & Beverages Industries boosting air motors market.

Air motors are used for numerous applications in several industries including chemical, food & beverages, petrochemical, agricultural, and even nuclear industry. Air motors provide several benefits in terms of flexibility, safety, productivity, and reliability. This, in turn, is projected to boost the global demand for air motors.

Rising demand for vane air motors is another major factor driving the market in the next few years.

Increase in demand for reducing the energy consumption is anticipated to augment the global market. Some of the key players such as Graco Inc., focused on launching new air motors that consume less energy. Moreover, expansion of oil & gas and food & beverages industries is anticipated to fuel the air motors market across the globe.

Lack of awareness about benefits of air motors to hamper market

Lack of awareness about the benefits of air motors is a major factor that is anticipated to hamper the market.

Furthermore, high cost of air motors is estimated to adversely affect the global air motors market in the next few years.

Asia Pacific to Lead Global Air Motors Market

In terms of region, the global air motors market can be divided into: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific is likely to witness high demand for air motors from 2019 to 2027. Major manufacturers of air motors have been making significant investments in China, especially in the automotive production sector in the country.

Leading manufacturers of air motors have extensive distribution networks along with deep product penetration. Air motors manufacturers are expanding their business across the world since the onset of globalization.

Air Motors Market: Competitive Landscape

In June 2019, Graco Inc. launched radial piston air motors for industrial paint kitchens. This new radial piston air motor reduces use of compressed air by 30% to 50% as compared to other air motors.

Atlas Copco AB

Established in 1873, Atlas Copco is located in Nacka, Sweden. The company manufactures and designs industrial tools and equipment. The company operates through four major segments: Industrial Technique, Compressor Technique, Construction Technique, and Vacuum Technique. The company provides a wide range of products such as oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, air motors, piston compressors, oil-free blowers, rotary screw compressors, oil-free centrifugal compressors, and process and gas compressors. Furthermore, Atlas Copco offers gas and air treatment equipment for use in oil & gas, manufacturing, and process industries.

