Motor Graders Market discussed in a new research report

Motor Graders Market is growing rapidly due to rising manufacturing cost hinders and operational benefit of motor graders, Motor graders market is segmented by type, capacity, application and region.

The global motor graders market is expected to achieve a healthy CAGR over the course of the given forecast period of 2019 to 2027. The functional advantages of motor graders are expected to accelerate the growth of the global market in coming years. These motor graders have recently become one of the most vital choices for multiple industries, especially, at the site of mining, construction, and building. These motor graders help in saving costs of labor while improving the overall fuel efficiency. They also perform several important tasks and activities such as ground leveling, leveling of soil, making surfaces smoother, moving dumps of dirty and debris, and also establishing foundations pads of native soil. All such activities can be achieved with greater efficiency and at lower costs. Naturally, the importance of motor graders is starkly improving and thus helping in the overall development of the market.

A key trend that has been observed in the global motor graders market is of repair and rebuilding of these motor graders.

The life cycle of these motor graders is limited and is considerably affected by extensive use. The overall quality of these motor graders deteriorates as the time passes and its age and performance start to affect significantly. As the wear and tear of the machine increases, the productivity takes a hit as there are some mechanical or electrical problems in the machine. Thus, the rebuilding and repairing of old motor graders have become a highly popular trend. The skilled mechanics work on repairing these older motor graders and removing the recurring problems. The operational benefits of these motor graders are simply too high to be ignored and thus, this trend of repairing and rebuilding the old machines is expected to help the global market to develop even further.

Motor Graders Market - Introduction

Motor graders also known as road graders, are construction vehicles used for leveling soil or ground during the grading process. The vehicle is equipped with a long blade which helps to create a flat surface. Usually, motor graders are used for the construction and maintenance of dirt and gravel roads in the construction industry. In the global market, motor graders are available with engine capacities ranging from 60 kilowatt to 373 kilowatt and blades ranging from around 2.5 meters to 7.3 meters. Motor graders are used for different applications in the mining and construction industry by operating with multiple attachments. Motor graders are also used for soil foundation before building construction. In brief, motor graders are increasingly being used in mining and construction applications to create a smooth surface during the process of construction.

Motor Graders Market –Competitive Landscape

In December 2014, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. launched EH3500AC-3 and EH4000AC-3, rigid dump truck models used in large-scale mining operations.

In July 2018, Caterpillar Inc. entered into a collaboration agreement with U.S. based Newmont Mining to validate and enhance the underground hard rock mining vehicle automation technology.

CNH Industrial NV

Established in 2012, CNH Industrial NV is based in London, U.K. The company designs, produces, and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: commercial vehicles, construction equipment, agricultural equipment, powertrain, and financial services. It has manufacturing plants, research and development centers, and a commercial presence across Latin America, North America, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Deere & Company

Founded in 1837, Deere & Company is based in Moline, Illinois, U.S. The company involves in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in construction, agriculture, forestry, and turf care. Deere & Company operates through the following segments: construction and forestry, agriculture and turf, and financial services. The company’s product portfolio comprises agriculture and turf equipment, service parts, and other outdoor power products; and machines and service parts used in earthmoving, construction, timber harvesting, and material handling. It markets its products through a worldwide network of distributors and dealers.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.

Founded in 1970, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The company engages in the production, sale, post-sale service, and rental of industrial and construction machinery. Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. operates through the following business segment: construction machinery and solution segments. Its product portfolio includes mini excavators, medium excavators, large excavators, metal recycling equipment, demolition equipment, wheel loaders, forest machines, rigid dump trucks. The company also provides technical training, troubleshooting, and extended warranty services; and mine management services.

Caterpillar Inc.

Incorporated in 1925, Caterpillar Inc. is based in Deerfield, Illinois, U.S. The company offers construction and mining equipment, industrial gas turbines, diesel and natural gas engines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: construction industries, energy and transportation, resource industries, financial products, and all other.

Komatsu Ltd.

Founded in 1921, Komatsu Ltd. is based in Tokyo, Japan. The corporation possesses expertise in the manufacturing of mining, forestry, construction, and military equipment, as well as industrial equipment such as lasers, press machines, and thermoelectric generators. The company operates through three business segments: retail finance; construction, mining, and utility equipment; and industrial machinery and others.

Some of the other significant players in the motor graders market are Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., Liugong Machinery Co., Ltd., Sinomach-HI (Luoyang) Co., Ltd., Terex Corporation, and Volvo Construction Equipment (AB Volvo), among others.

Motor Graders Market - Dynamics

Operational Benefit of Motor Graders Promotes the Growth of the Market

Motor graders are increasingly being used in building construction, road construction, and mining sites for mixing materials due to its various operational benefits. These equipment are useful to perform various tasks such as making fine grades, smooth surfaces, setting native soil foundation pads, shifting small amounts of dirt, and leveling soil or ground. These operational benefits are expected to boost the sales of motor graders in the coming years.

Rising Manufacturing Cost Hinders the Growth of the Market

Raw materials of motor graders include bronze, iron ore, stainless steel, and other metal alloys. The fluctuating prices of these raw materials cause reluctance among manufacturers regarding the production of motor graders, thereby hindering the growth of the motor graders market. In addition, high initial investment and purchasing cost of motor graders is expected to hamper its adoption rate among small scale end-users and as a result this is expected to restrict the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

