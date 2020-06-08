Current research: Environmental Sensor Market expected to witness a sustainable growth over 2023

According to Market Study Report, Environmental Sensor Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Environmental Sensor Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry.This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Environmental Sensor Market.

The Environmental Sensor Market is expected to be valued at USD 1.37 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 2.19 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2018 to 2023.

Top Companies Profiled in the Environmental Sensor Market:

Bosch Sensortec (Germany)

Sensirion (Switzerland)

AMS AG (Austria)

Omron (Japan)

Honeywell International (US)

Raritan (US)

Siemens (Germany)

Texas Instruments (US)

Schneider Electric (France)

Amphenol (US)

STMicroelectronics (Switzerland)

IDT (US)

AVTECH (US)

Analog Devices (US)

Apogee Instruments (US)

TE Connectivity (Switzerland)

NuWave Sensors (Ireland)

Elichens (France)

Aclima (US)

Breeze Technologies (Germany)

The environmental sensor market for portable environmental sensors is expected to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period. Portable sensors are mainly used in handheld devices such as wrist bands, fitness bands, smart phones, and tablets.

Due to the increasing use of portable sensors in a few fast-growing applications, it is expected that the market for these sensors would grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Due to rising interests of government and stakeholders in smart city applications, it is expected that environmental sensors would be used in environmental monitoring activities on a larger scale. Many companies are developing integrated sensors with advanced technologies, such as IoT and Big Data, which helps to analyze the huge amount of environmental and atmospheric data, thus shifting from standalone systems to cloud-based services.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Definition

1.3 Study Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.4 Years Considered for the Study

1.5 Currency

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Primary Interviews With Experts

2.1.2.2 Breakdown of Primaries

2.1.2.3 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.4 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.1.1 Approach for Capturing Market Share By Bottom-Up Analysis (Demand Side)

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.2.2.1 Approach for Capturing Market Share By Top-Down Analysis (Supply Side)

2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Environmental Sensor Market, 2018–2023

4.2 Environmental Sensor Market, By Type

4.3 Environmental Sensor Market in APAC, By Country and Vertical

4.4 Environmental Sensor Market, Geographic Snapshot

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Stringent Environmental Regulations to Reduce Air Pollution

5.2.1.2 Health and Safety Concerns Would Upsurge Demand for Environmental Monitoring Systems

5.2.1.3 Increase in Air Quality Monitoring Stations

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Long-Term Monitoring of Environmental Data May Lead to Short Life Span of Sensors

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Ongoing Technological Advancements in IoT and Cloud-Based Services

5.2.3.2 Development of Nanotechnology-Based Environmental Monitoring Products

5.2.3.3 Roles of Remote Sensing Devices and GIS for Real-Time Ambient Air Quality Monitoring

5.2.3.4 Increasing Adoption of Environmental Sensors for Consumer Products, HVAC, and Air Purifiers

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Stringent Performance Requirements of Advanced Sensor Applications

…and More

