At a CAGR of 4.55% | Gas Phase Filtration Market worth $2.77 billion by 2023

The overall Gas Phase Filtration Market is expected to grow from USD 1.73 Billion in 2018 to reach USD 2.17 Billion by 2023 from, at a CAGR of 4.55%.

Top Companies Profiled in the Gas Phase Filtration Market:

Camfil (Sweden)

American Air Filter (AAF) Company (US)

Donaldson Company (US)

Freudenberg (Germany)

Clarcor (Parker Hannifin Corporation) (USA)

Bry-Air (Asia) (India)

Purafil (US)

Circul-Aire (Canada)

Kinberley-Clark (US)

Promark Associates (USA)

Among the types of gas phase filters, the market for combination filters is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Due to the increasing traffic, population, industrialization, and industrial waste, many harmful toxic gaseous contaminants are released into the environment, thereby affecting the air quality and creating health issues.

APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing market for gas phase filters during the forecast period. The gas phase filtration market in APAC is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of APAC.

This growth is due to the high economic growth witnessed by several emerging economies in the region such as China and India.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of Study

1.2 Definition

1.3 Scope of Study

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Geographic Scope

1.3.3 Years Considered for Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Market Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.1.2.3 Breakdown of Primaries

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Gas Phase Filtration Market

4.2 Gas Phase Filtration Market, By Application

4.3 Gas Phase Filtration Market, By Media

4.4 Gas Phase Filtration Market, By Type

4.5 Gas Phase Filtration Market in APAC, By Country and End User

4.6 Gas Phase Filtration Market, By Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Awareness of Impact of Poor Indoor and Outdoor Air Quality on Human Health and Need for Clean Air

5.2.1.2 High Emphasis on Filtration of Corrosive, Toxic, and Odor-Generating Gases in Industries

5.2.1.3 Implementation of Stringent Government Regulations to Protect Environment

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Unfavorable Economic Conditions

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rapid Industrialization in Developing Countries

5.2.3.2 Continued Augmentation of Regulations Pertaining to Reduction in Co2 Emissions

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Designing Distinctive Gas Phase Filtration Solutions Across Industries

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

…and More

