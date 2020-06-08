Utility Locator Market report reviews size by top leading players, outlook and forecasts to 2023

According to Market Study Report, Utility Locator Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Utility Locator Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry.This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Utility Locator Market.

The Utility Locator Market is expected to reach USD 7.50 Billion by 2023 from USD 5.62 Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.94% between 2018 and 2023.

Need a Free Sample Report? Visit: www.reportsnreports.com/contact…me=1526532

Top Companies Profiled in the Utility Locator Market:

Radiodetection (UK)

Vivax-Metrotech (US)

Guideline Geo (Sweden)

Ridge Tool Company (US)

THE CHARLES MACHINE WORKS (US)

Sensors & Software (Canada)

Leica Geosystem (Switzerland)

3M (US)

The electromagnetic field technique accounted for the largest share of the utility locator market in 2017. The applicability of this technique to locate metallic utilities, such as electric wires, telephone lines, and cables, and the lower cost of the electromagnetic field technique compared to the other techniques can be attributed to the largest share of this segment.

The utility locating services market is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The high cost of ownership and maintenance of equipment, constant innovation pertaining to utility locating devices, and stringent government policies to locate underground utilities before digging and construction activities contribute to the higher growth of this market.

Access full report with all information @ www.reportsnreports.com/purchas…me=1526532

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of Study

1.2 Definition

1.3 Scope of Study

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Geographic Scope

1.3.3 Years Considered for Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Market Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 List of Major Secondary Sources

2.1.1.2 Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Primary Interviews With Experts

2.1.2.2 Primary Sources

2.1.2.3 Key Industry Insights

2.1.2.4 Breakdown of Primaries

2.1.3 Secondary and Primary Research

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.1.1 Approach for Capturing the Market Share By Bottom-Up Analysis (Demand Side)

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.2.2.1 Approach for Capturing the Market Share By Top-Down Analysis (Supply Side)

2.3 Market Player Ranking Estimation

2.4 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.5 Research Assumptions

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Utility Locator Market

4.2 Utility Locator Market, By Technique

4.3 Utility Locator Market in APAC, By Vertical and Country

4.4 Utility Locator Market, By Target

4.5 Utility Locator Market, By Vertical

4.6 Country-Wise Analysis of Utility Locator Market

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Concern for Safety and Protection of Underground Utilities

5.2.1.2 Benefits of Advanced Utility Locating Technologies Over Traditional Utility Locating Methods

5.2.1.3 Government Initiatives Toward Implementation of Utility Locators

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Ownership and Maintenance Costs of Utility Locators

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 High Demand for Real-Time Utility Locating Services

5.2.3.2 Aging Infrastructure and the Increasing Need for Maintenance

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Expertise and Skillset

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

…and More

#Customization Service of the Report:

ReportsnReports provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements.

Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.

Do you have any query or specific requirement? Ask to our industry expert at www.reportsnreports.com/contact…me=1526532