Digital Textile Printing Machine Market report shares global industry trends, share, size, growth, opportunity and forecast 2019 – 2027

Digital Textile Printing Machine Market – Introduction

Digital textile printing machines are the latest innovation in the textile industry. The machine uses computer software to print designs and graphics on the fabric.

Digital textile printing machine enhance the designing efficiency, increases number of units produced, and ensures cost effective production. These machines also improve creativity by providing flexibility in printing of different designs and colors which is not possible with manual work.

Increasing competition of in the textile industry in terms price and volume, and growing fashion awareness across the globe, is one of the major driving factors in the market. Competitive advantage provided by digital textile printing machines is a major factor which is driving the growth of the market.

Market players in digital textile printing machine market are making efforts to improve the speed of printing machines in order to increase the output and reduce overall operational cost.

Key Drivers of the Digital Textile Printing Machine Market

Increased demand for enhanced productivity in the textile industry an important factor driving the growth of digital textile printing machine market

The global textile export market is growing at a significant pace. According to the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, global textile and apparel trade is expected to reach US$ 1,600 Bn by 2025. Huge growth has been witnessed in the production base in various countries including U.S. and Europe, and Asia Pacific, due to low cost of manufacturing. Textile manufacturers are looking for options which can further lower the cost of production. Digital textile printing machines have the capability to increase the units produced with faster and flexible printing options, and help in reducing the production cost. Growth of this market is expected to be high due to this benefit offered by digital textile printing machines.

Growing fashion awareness across the globe pushing the demand for digital textile printing machines

Textile manufacturers are looking for machines and technologies which can help them improve the designing aspect of clothes and provide flexibility in choosing the type and color of the materials due to the growing awareness about clothing and the apparel industry. Demand for the machines is expected to grow across the globe owing to the advantages offered by digital textile printing machines in terms of flexibility to choose the design and material.

India to dominate the digital textile printing machine market in Asia Pacific in terms of growth rate

The digital textile printing machines market is expected to expand at the highest rate in the Asia Pacific region due to the major textile market in India and China

India is the 2 nd dominant textile exporter in the world after China

dominant textile exporter in the world after China Manual hand prints are famous in India currently. The digital textile printing machines market is expected to grow at a good pace with the increase in awareness and technological knowhow in the Indian textile industry.

The global digital textile printing machines market in the Asia pacific region is thus expected to expand at the highest rate

Digital Textile Printing Machine Market – Competitive Landscape

The top five players are expected to account for 20% to 25% share of the global digital textile printing machine market. A few of the key players operating in the global digital textile printing machine market include:

SPGPrints Group

Sawgrass Technologies, Inc.

Kornit Digital Ltd

Durst Group

Electronics for Imaging, Inc.

Global Digital Textile Printing Machines Market Segmentation

Global Digital Textile Printing Machines Market, by Type

Single-pass

Multi-pass

Global Digital Textile Printing Machines Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Asia Pacific

South America