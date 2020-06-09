Cable Management Accessories Market 2020: Comprehensive evaluation of the market via in-depth qualitative insights (2020-2026)

Cable management accessories are considered an essential utility under the portfolio of cable management systems. Cable management refers to the installation of cable management systems to secure cables for electric services in an organization/building/plant/vehicle/industry. Cable management makes maintenance of or changes to a cable system easier, as it provides support during installation.

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global cable management accessories market. In terms of revenue, the global cable management accessories market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~8% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, regarding which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in its report on the global cable management accessories market.

Companies having developed cable infrastructure are not capable to handle requirements of applications and devices. Thus, they face low productivity and financial losses.

The solution to this issue lies in proper cable management. Cable management is a significant part of configuration management for voice & data cabling and local area networks (LANs).

Cable Management Accessories Market: Dynamics

Increasing penetration of cable lugs and markers is driving the demand for cable management accessories worldwide. Use of cable lugs is increasing rapidly, as cable lugs enable safe electric connection between the wire and the terminal of an equipment.

Several region-specific standards and regulations have been imposed on cable lugs in order to ensure safe and long-lasting connections. Additionally, cable lugs have distinct applications in manufacturing plants.

Cable markers are used in industrial facilities operating under harsh environmental conditions such as extreme temperatures and abrasion. This boosts the demand for cable markers across the globe.

Cable lugs and markers have witnessed high adoption worldwide over the past few years, due to continuous installation of a large number of machines and assembly units, followed by extensive channels of wiring systems. This is expected to continue to augment the demand for cable management accessories across the globe during the forecast period.

Request a sample to get extensive insights into the Cable Management Accessories Market

Furthermore, based on end-use industry, the global cable management accessories market has been segmented into IT & telecom, manufacturing, energy & utility, healthcare, logistics & transportation, mining, oil & gas, and construction. Manufacturing is anticipated to be the most rapidly expanding end-use industry segment during the forecast period, followed by the energy & utility segment.

The manufacturing segment is expected to dominate the global market for cable management accessories, expanding at the maximum CAGR of ~8% during the forecast period. This can be attributed to surging investments in manufacturing plants across the world.

The energy & utility segment is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, as cable management accessories are increasingly being used across power distribution/generation plants, substations, and in power distribution/transmission equipment as well as related equipment.

Furthermore, rising adoption of smart homes and increasing requirement for non-residential infrastructure and residential and government infrastructure are propelling the demand for cable management accessories in the construction segment.

To understand how our report can bring difference to your business strategy, Ask for a brochure

Cable Management Accessories Market: Prominent Regions

Geographically, the global cable management accessories market has been divided into five major regions. These include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

In 2018, North America was the leading region of the global market, followed by Europe. Demand for cable management accessories is the maximum in North America, due to growth of the IT & telecom industry in the region.

The large number of wire and cable shipments to electric utilities in the region is boosting the cable management accessories market in North America. Moreover, the U.S. Government has commissioned several studies to explore methods for upgrade of the existing infrastructure.

The U.S. held a leading share of the North America market in 2018. The market in the country is estimated to expand at the maximum CAGR during the forecast period. The market in Europe is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, due to advancements in the field of logistics & transportation in the region.

The cable management accessories market in Asia Pacific is likely to witness rapid growth during the forecast period. Speedy growth of the IT industry in Asia Pacific has driven the demand for mechanical cable management accessories, such as cable lugs, heat shrink tubes, and cable markers, in the region.

Additionally, rapid pace of urbanization in developing economies of Asia Pacific is leading to increasing construction of residential and commercial buildings and new power transmission lines, thereby boosting the demand for cable management accessories in the region.

Cable Management Accessories Market: Key Players

The company profiling of key players operating in the global cable management accessories market includes company overview, product or business segments, major business strategies adopted, and market revenues for the period from 2016 to 2018. Key players profiled in the report on the global cable management accessories market are Schneider Electric SE, Legrand S.A., Thomas & Betts Corporation (ABB Ltd), TE Connectivity Corporation, HellermannTyton Group PLC, Chatsworth Products, Inc., Eaton Corporation Inc., Panduit and Corporation, Gustav Klauke GmbH, Partex Marking Systems USA LLC., and Cembre S.p.A. Several players are introducing technologically advanced products and entering into partnerships with other players to meet the continuously surging demand for advanced cable management accessories.

Global Cable Management Accessories Market Segmentation

Cable Management Accessories Market, by Type

Cable Lugs

Cable Markers

Heat Shrink Tubes

Cable Management Accessories Market, by End-use Industry

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Energy & Utility

Healthcare

Logistics & Transportation

Oil & Gas

Mining

Construction Residential Commercial



Cable Management Accessories Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany U.K. France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



Stuck in a neck-to-neck competition with other brands? Request a custom report on Cable Management Accessories Market