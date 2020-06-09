Vertical Milling Machine Market insights, future trends, on-going demand, opportunities, segmentation, and forecast till 2027

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

Vertical Milling Machine – Introduction

A vertical milling machine is a precision tool, which is used for fabrication and shaping of metallic work pieces. Plastic and other materials can also be milled on the machine apart from metal. The process of milling depends on the material and tooling.

Milling machines are classified as column and knee type, and categorized as horizontal or vertical. Horizontal or vertical milling machines are based on the machine’s spindle axis.

A vertical milling machine is also capable of working as a drill press because of its perpendicular spindle to the table and can be pulled down into a work piece.

Vertical milling machines are relatively less complicated than horizontal machines owing to the one-piece tool head, which eliminates the need for complex gearing inside the vertical column. This fact has been significantly driving the market over the past years.

High Versatility and Wide Array of Industrial Applications to drive Demand for Vertical Milling Machines in the Global Market

Vertical milling machines are relatively low cost and do not require a highly qualified workforce to operate them, which further subsidizes the operational cost of the machine owner (by eliminating the training cost).

Additionally, the machines also have a smaller footprint, because they take up lesser space than horizontal milling machines. This particularly offers cost benefits in areas where real estate cost is higher.

The above mentioned factors are likely to drive the demand for vertical milling machines in the coming years.

Hazards Associated with the Usage of Vertical Milling Machines a Significant Challenge to the Market

Usage of vertical milling machines exposes its operators to several hazards. One of the most notable limitation of using the vertical milling machine is the uncertainty of using it securely, and properly clamping the work piece to the machine work station.

The machine has to be operated in a way that it is safe and enables flexible movement.

New Product Development Integrated with Safety Features to Create Demand Opportunities

Machine manufacturers across the globe are becoming more focused on marketing and selling milling machines integrated with enhanced safety features and production capability as majority of vertical milling machines have an element of safety hazards.

In April 2020, Geng-Shuen Co., Ltd. introduced its new vertical milling machine with additional features. It added a longer Y-axis to one of its vertical milling CNC machines, which enabled wider movements of the machine for enhanced performance.

Increased instances of new product development, filling the seller & consumer perception gap in the industry is expected to generate novel growth opportunity in the market

Asia Pacific to Hold Leading Share of the Global Vertical Milling Machine Market

In terms of geography, the global vertical milling machine market can be divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America

Country and sub-region level analysis of North America features the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Analysis and forecast of the vertical milling machine market in Europe includes markets across the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Similarly, Asia Pacific includes India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa includes the market analysis and forecast of GCC, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. The vertical milling machine market in South America is segmented into Brazil and Rest of South America.

Asia Pacific dominated the global vertical milling machine market in 2018, attributed to the extensive presence of manufacturing industry in the region. Growth in population and increasing commodity demand has fueled the manufacturing industry, thus driving the vertical milling machine market in Asia Pacific, particularly in China and India.

The vertical milling machine market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a rapid pace, followed by North America and Europe during the forecast period

Key Players Operating in the Vertical Milling Machine Market

The global vertical milling machine market is highly competitive, owing to the presence of several global and regional players. Major players are adopting various strategies such as regional expansion and product portfolio expansion to consolidate their position in the market.

A few key players operating in the global vertical milling machine market are:

Lincoln Electric

Hurco

Haas Automation.

Maschinenfabrik Berthold Hermle AG

Datron AG

Dalian Machine Tool Group Corporation

FANUC CORPORATION

AMADA CO., LTD.

Yamazaki Mazak Corporation

Okuma Corporation

Global Vertical Milling Machine Market: Research Scope

Global Vertical Milling Machine Market, by Type

Turret Milling

Bed Milling

Mill Drills

Global Vertical Milling Machine Market, by Material

Wood

Plastic

Others (Acrylic, Glass,.)

Global Vertical Milling Machine Market, by Application

Milling

Slotting/keyways

Drilling/Boring

Global Vertical Milling Machine Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.