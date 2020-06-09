Grain Bins Market potential growth, share, demand and analysis of key players detailed in research forecasts

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.
Grain Bins Market: Introduction
- Grain bins are a bulk grain storage facility that helps to maintain grain in a dry and undamaged state. It is generally used to protect the stock of grain for animal feed, human consumption, or fuel.
- Grains bills are available in a wide range of heights and diameters that typically have staircases or ladders on the outside.
- Traders of prominent agriculture goods spend millions of dollars to upgrade their export terminals as the demand for grains is rising sharply across the globe.
- Increase in disposable income of farmers that influences them to opt for modern grain storage facilities is likely to boost the growth of the grain bins market across the globe.
- Increase in government initiatives to build storage facilities to prevent wastage of agriculture products, and continuous growth in production and export of grains across the globe is likely to drive the grain bins market.
Increasing Investments in the Agro-food Sector
- Increasing investments in the agro-food sector across the globe owing to robust demand, abundant supplies, and competitive prices have spurred the demand for grain bins. Traders of agricultural products spend large amounts to upgrade their export terminal facilities owing to increasing production of grains and its supply across the globe. Rise in demand for advanced technologies, growth in investment of bulk handling of the grain in storage facilities, and government initiatives to set up advanced storage facilities is expected to drive the global grain bins market.
High Initial Investments
- High initial investment to build high capacity machines and systems of grain bins is expected to be a major restraint of the market. The risk associated with the handling and distribution of grains due to external and internal environment conditions may also hinder the growth of the grain bins market. In addition, presence of several alternate solutions for storage of grains such as warehouses, silos, and conventional storage methods is also likely to hamper the growth of the grain bins market.
Asia Pacific a potential market for grain bins
- The global grain bins market can be divided into five regions: North America (NA), Europe (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SA)
- North America country-level analysis features the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Analysis and forecast of the grain bins market in Europe includes markets across the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Similarly, the market in Asia Pacific includes India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa includes the grain bins market analysis and forecast of GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. The grain bins market in South America is segmented into Brazil and Rest of South America.
- Asia Pacific is expected to remain a potential market for grain bins owing to rapid growth in the production and supply of grains. In addition, rising government initiatives to build modern storage facilities for grains is likely to promote the growth of the grain bins market globally.
Key Players Operating in the Grain Bins Market
The global grain bins market is moderately fragmented in nature due to presence of global and regional players. Major players across the globe are focused on offering cost effective casing to meet the requirement of end-users.
A few of the key players operating in the global grain bins market are:
- ?Sukup Manufacturing Co.
- Grain Systems, Inc.
- Westeel
- Behlen Grain Systems
- Brock Grain Systems
- Darmani
- SCAFCO Grain
- Superior Grain Equipment
- Henan Haokebang machinery Equipment co. Ltd
- CST Industries, Inc.
Global Grain Bins Market: Research Scope
Global Grain Bins Market, by Type
- Farm Bins
- Hopper Bins
- Commercial Bins
Global Grain Bins Market, By Grain
- Non-stiffened
- Stiffened
Global Grain Bins Market, by Material
- Concrete
- Steel
Global Grain Bins Market, by Crop
- Rice
- Wheat
- Maize
- Soybean
- Other (Pulses & Legumes,.)
The report on the global grain bins market is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segments.
The report also maps the qualitative impact of various factors on market segments and regions.
Regional Analysis of the Global Grain bins Market Includes:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- South America
The study is a source of reliable data on:
- Market segments and sub-segments
- Market trends and dynamics
- Supply and demand
- Market size
- Current trends/opportunities/challenges
- Competitive landscape
- Technological breakthroughs
- Value chain and stakeholder analysis
The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.
