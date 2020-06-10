Medical Imaging Workstations Market worth $1,937 million by 2027

Medical Imaging Workstations Market by Component (CPU, Hardware, Image Software), Modality (CT, MRI, Mammography), Application (Clinical Review, Diagnostic Imaging, 3D Imaging), Specialty, and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

The Medical Imaging Workstations Market is projected to reach USD 1,937 million by 2027 from USD 897 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

The rising global burden of target diseases, evolving user preference for digital platforms, increasing public-private investments to support product development, increased product commercialization, and the establishment of new medical facilities are the major factors driving the growth of the global medical imaging workstations market.

The magnetic resonance imaging segment is expected to account for the largest share of the medical imaging workstations market, by modality, in 2018

The magnetic resonance imaging segment is expected to account for the largest share of the medical imaging workstations market in 2018. The growing demand for MRI equipment can be attributed to the increasing number of MRI examinations, growing adoption of MRI for brain imaging, increasingly interconnected diagnostic MRI workflows among multiple vendors (for effective resource management), greater digitalization of diagnostic imaging processes across major countries, and the rising application of PACS in clinical workflows (such as in cardiology, ophthalmology, radiology, and dentistry).

The visualization software segment is expected to register the highest growth rate in the medical imaging workstations market, by component, during the forecast period

The visualization software segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the medical imaging workstations market, by component, during the forecast period. The demand for visualization software is majorly driven by the growing number of diagnostic procedures performed across the globe (coupled with the rising patient emphasis on early and accurate clinical diagnosis) and the increasing focus on the development and commercialization of advanced image visualization & analysis software through strategic agreements and partnerships.

North America is expected to dominate the global medical imaging workstations market in 2018

In 2018, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global medical imaging workstations market. This can be attributed to the high incidence/prevalence of various target diseases, presence of a large number of imaging centers, fast adoption of technologically advanced imaging systems, and the strong presence of prominent market players in this region.

General Electric Company (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Siemens AG (Germany), Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan), Canon Medical Systems Corporation (Japan), Carestream Health (US), Hologic (US), Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (Germany), Accuray Incorporated (US), Capsa Healthcare (US), Ampronix (US), Medicor Imaging (US), NGI Group (France), Alma IT Systems (Spain), and Pie Medical Imaging (Netherlands) are some of the major players operating in the global medical imaging workstations market.