At a CAGR of 16.0% growth Identity Verification Market worth $12.8 billion by 2024

The Identity Verification Market size is expected to grow from US$ 6.0 Billion in 2019 to US$ 12.8 Billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.0% during the forecast period.

#Key Players- Experian (Ireland), LexisNexis (US), Equifax (US), Mitek Systems (US), Gemalto (Netherlands), Onfido (England), Trulioo (Canada), Acuant (US), IDEMIA (France), Jumio (US), Authenteq (Iceland), Shufti Pro (UK), IDMERIT (US), iDenfy (Lithuania), and TransUnion (US).

The identity verification market by service includes consulting, training and education, and support and maintenance services. These services help clients understand their identity verification solutions and related processes.

The solutions segment is expected to hold a larger market size during the forecast period.

The SMEs segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR, owing to the rising deployment of the cloud-based identity verification solutions by them to secure their web applications, mobile applications, mobile devices, infrastructure, and Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) from unauthorized access, vulnerabilities, and attacks. SMEs are small in terms of their size but cater to a large number of customers globally.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation

1.3.2 Regions Covered

1.4 Years Considered for the Study

1.5 Currency Considered

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Breakup of Primaries

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.1.2.3 Market Breakup and Data Triangulation

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Top-Down Approach

2.2.2 Bottom-Up Approach

2.3 Market Forecast

2.4 Assumptions for the Study

2.4.1 Limitations of the Study

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Identity Verification Market

4.2 Market By Component, 2019

4.3 Market By Service, 2019

4.4 Market Market Share of Top 3 Industry Verticals and Regions, 2019

4.5 Market By Organization Size, 2019

4.6 Market By Deployment Mode, 2019

4.7 Market Top 3 Industry Verticals

4.8 Market Investment Scenario

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Number of Identity Related Frauds and Data Breaches

5.2.1.2 Stringent Regulations and Need for Compliance to Drive the Adoption of Identity Verification Solutions

5.2.1.3 Enterprise Mobility and BYOD Trends

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Budgetary Limitations Inhibiting the Adoption of Identity Verification Solutions

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Integration of AI and ML Technologies to Enhance Identity Verification Solutions

5.2.3.2 Proliferation of Cloud-Based Identity Verification Solutions and Services

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Aggregating Critical Enterprise Data Distributed Across Multiple Locations Within A Business

5.3 Regulatory Landscape

5.3.1 Payment Services Directive 2

5.3.2 Electronic Identification, Authentication, and Trust Services

5.3.3 Know Your Customer

5.3.4 Anti-Money Laundering

5.3.5 General Data Protection Regulation

5.3.6 Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard

5.3.7 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act

5.3.8 Federal Information Processing Standards

5.4 Innovation Spotlight

5.5 Use Cases

5.5.1 Adoption of Identity Verification Solution By A Financial Organization in Canada

5.5.2 Reliance on Identity Verification Solution By A Brokerage Firm in the US

5.5.3 Adoption of Identity Verification Solution By A Credit Union in the US

…and More

