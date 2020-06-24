Air Quality Monitoring System Market worth $6.0 billion by 2025 scrutinized in the new analysis

The global air quality monitoring system market (AQMS) is expected to reach USD 6.0 billion by 2025 from USD 4.3 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.6%. Analysis of the market developments between 2016 and 2019 revealed that several growth strategies such as product launches, enhancements, strategic acquisitions, agreements, partnerships, collaborations, and expansions were adopted by the market players to strengthen their product portfolios and maintain a competitive position in the air quality monitoring systems market.

The report "Air Quality Monitoring System Market by Product (Indoor, Outdoor, Portable, Wearable), Sampling (Continuous, Manual, Intermittent), Pollutant (NO, VOC, Particulate Matter, Biological), End-user (Government, Petrochemical, Pharma)- Global Forecast to 2025".is expecting major revenue growth.

The major factors driving the growth of the air quality monitoring system market include the supportive government regulations for effective air pollution monitoring and control, ongoing initiatives towards the development of environment-friendly industries, increasing public-private funding for effective air pollution monitoring, rising levels of air pollution, and increasing public awareness related to the environmental and healthcare implications of air pollution.

The study involved four major activities in estimating the current market size for the air quality monitoring systems market. Exhaustive secondary research was done to collect information on the market and its different subsegments.

The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size.

After that, market breakdown and data triangulation procedures were used to estimate the market size of segments and subsegments.

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, and forecast the global air quality monitoring system (AQMS) market by product, sampling method, pollutant, end-user, and region

To provide detailed information about the significant factors influencing market growth (such as drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and challenges)

To analyze micromarkets1 with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To analyze market opportunities stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for key players operating in the market

To forecast the size of the market segments in four respective regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW)

To profile key market players and comprehensively analyze their market shares and core competencies

To track and analyze competitive developments such as product launches; and partnerships, agreements, and collaborations in the market

The indoor air quality monitors segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019

Based on the product, the air quality monitoring system market is segmented into indoor monitors (comprising fixed and portable monitors), outdoor monitors (comprising fixed, portable, dust, and particulate monitors as well as AQM stations), and wearable monitors.

The indoor monitors segment dominated the AQMS market in 2019. The large share of this segment is attributed to the increasing adoption of smart home and green-building technologies and growing consumer preference for pollution-free indoor environments.

Government agencies and academic institutes held the largest share of the AQMS market in 2019

Based on end-user, the air quality monitoring system market is segmented into government agencies and academic institutes, commercial and residential users, petrochemical industry, power generation plants, pharmaceutical industry, smart city authority, and other end users. The government agencies and academic institutes segment accounted for the largest share in 2018.

The large share of this segment can be attributed to the presence of stringent environmental regulations, rising government investments for effective AQM, and increased installation of AQM stations worldwide.

North America to dominate the AQMS market during the forecast period

Geographically, the AQMS market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America held the largest share of the market in 2019.

Factors such as easy accessibility and fast adoption of advanced technologies among key stakeholders and the presence of stringent government regulations for effective pollution monitoring and control are contributing to the large share of the North American region.

The major players operating in the AQMS market include Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Emerson Electric (US), General Electric (US), Siemens AG (Germany), Teledyne Technologies (US), PerkinElmer, Inc. (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Spectris plc (UK), 3M Company (US), Honeywell International Inc (US), HORIBA, Ltd. (Japan), Merck KGaA (Germany), TSI Incorporated (US), Tisch Environmental (US), and Testo (Germany), among others.

